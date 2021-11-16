At Hearing, Marylanders Urge Redistricting Commission To Draw More Competitive 1st Congressional District
Marylanders said the state’s solidly Republican 1st Congressional District should be redrawn to be more competitive at a Monday evening Legislative Redistricting Advisory Commission hearing, citing U.S. Rep. Andrew P. Harris’ vote earlier this year against certifying the 2020 presidential election results. Harris, the state’s lone Republican in Congress,...www.marylandmatters.org
Comments / 0