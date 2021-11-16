ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

At Hearing, Marylanders Urge Redistricting Commission To Draw More Competitive 1st Congressional District

By Bennett Leckrone
marylandmatters.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarylanders said the state’s solidly Republican 1st Congressional District should be redrawn to be more competitive at a Monday evening Legislative Redistricting Advisory Commission hearing, citing U.S. Rep. Andrew P. Harris’ vote earlier this year against certifying the 2020 presidential election results. Harris, the state’s lone Republican in Congress,...

www.marylandmatters.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Trump throws support behind Gosar after censure vote

Former President Trump endorsed Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) on Thursday, just one day after the House voted to censure him and remove him from committees for sharing a video on social media that depicted him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and attacking President Biden . "Congressman Paul Gosar has been a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Anne Arundel County, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Queen Anne, MD
Anne Arundel County, MD
Government
The Hill

Arbery prosecutors grill defendant McMichael in cross-examination

Prosecutors elicited a series of statements on Thursday during their cross-examination of Travis McMichael that could hurt his defense. McMichael is one of three white men on trial for the 2020 killing of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. McMichael, his father Greg and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan are all facing counts...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maryland Senate#Congressional District#House#Republicans#Congressional Gold Medals#Lrac#Democrats#Democratic#Princeton

Comments / 0

Community Policy