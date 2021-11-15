ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

'The Seahawks are outdated' — Colin Cowherd reacts to Seattle getting shutout by the Packers I THE HERD

FOX Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Green Bay Packers shutout Russell Wilson and the...

www.foxsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Colin Cowherd's Blazin' 5 for Week 9, including Ravens, Cowboys, 49ers

Colin Cowherd is looking to turn up the heat with his "Blazin' 5" this week, highlighting some of the NFL's biggest rivalries. The Vikings will look to be the NFC team to slow down the Ravens, who have not lost to an NFC opponent since the arrival of Lamar Jackson. The Broncos aim to do what only one team has been able to this season, which is defeat the Cowboys, who are riding a six-game winning streak. And in New York, the Raiders will look to stay atop the AFC playoff picture with a trip to face the Giants.
NFL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Sends Harsh Message To Cleveland Browns

In a move that many saw coming, the Cleveland Browns released wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. today after a testy week between the two. Unfortunately for Browns fans, their old friend Colin Cowherd saw it coming too. On Friday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd ripped the Browns for being a...
NFL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Reacts To The Big Mel Tucker News

According to a report today from the Detroit Free Press, Michigan State is on the verge of offering Mel Tucker a gigantic contract extension. The deal is reportedly worth $95 million over 10 years and would signify a substantial financial commitment to Tucker, who has the Spartans in the running for the Big Ten title in his second season at the helm.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX Sports

Colin Cowherd: 'I think Dallas rolls the Chiefs this weekend' I THE HERD

The Kansas City Chiefs have had a rocky season, but with a couple of recent wins under their belt, Colin Cowherd wonders if they have what it takes to continue their winning streak against the Dallas Cowboys. Watch as Colin breaks down why he likes Dak Prescott and the Cowboys to win this game over Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Colin Cowherd
Field Gulls

Colin Cowherd: Pete Carroll has too much power within Seahawks organization

Fox Sports talk show host Colin Cowherd has gone on tangents about the Seattle Seahawks from time to time over the last few years, often seeming as if some of these segments stem from inside information that he has been fed (Cowherd is from the Pacific Northwest and has some ties to the area).
NFL
ClutchPoints

Colin Cowherd insane statement about Cincinnati

Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports made a ridiculous statement about Cincinnati’s football rankings. Once again the college football committee nailed it(except Cincinnati which I have 23rd). Bravo. This is an interesting comment to make by Cowherd considering Cincinnati is 10-0 on the year and has played great football. Cincinnati came...
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Colin Cowherd after Browns fall and Chiefs win: 'Order is restored in the AFC' I THE HERD

Colin Cowherd says bring out the White Claws, the grownups in the AFC are back. Hear his thoughts on Baker Mayfield after the Cleveland Browns lost by almost 40 points to the New England Patriots. Plus, Colin breaks down why order has been restored after Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs score a statement win against the Las Vegas Raiders.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#Seattle#The Packers#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks 17 0
Yardbarker

Colin Cowherd Reveals Something That May Surprise You

Colin Cowherd has never been a fan of Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. He is not shy about talking about Mayfield’s decision making and skills; most of which he finds subpar. Some have wondered why he has such strong opinions about Mayfield. On the Tuesday episode of his show, The...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Colin Cowherd likes Cowboys in Week 9: Trading Von Miller sent a negative message to the Broncos I FOX BET LIVE

The Dallas Cowboys are coming off of a big win, and with the Denver Broncos traded Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams, Colin Cowherd is predicting morale may be low in the Broncos locker room. That's why he likes the Cowboys in Week 9. Watch as he tells Jason McIntyre why he would take Dallas, but with Cooper Rush's limitations he's more inclined to take the under.
NFL
FOX Sports

Colin Cowherd: 'Aaron Rodgers is on his own now' I THE HERD

Colin Cowherd responds to reports that Aaron Rodgers is feeling 'crucified' after his vaccination status was revealed. Watch as Colin shares his thoughts on the Green Bay Quarterback's predicament, and whether he thinks Rodgers will retire as a result of this.
NFL
FOX Sports

Colin Cowherd: 'Dak is not at 100%, but I like Cowboys against the Falcons' I FOX BET LIVE

The Dallas Cowboys took a big hit in Week 9 after losing pretty badly to the Denver Broncos, but Colin Cowherd has a rule: Good teams that are humiliated tend to stage big comebacks. That's why he likes Dallas against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10. Watch as he breaks down why despite Dak Prescott not being at 100%, he would take Dallas to win here.
NFL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Reacts To Latest Odell Beckham Speculation

There’s a lot of growing speculation that free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. will sign with the New England Patriots. We can now count Colin Cowherd among the many who are in favor of the idea. On Thursday’s edition of The Herd, the FOX Sports commentator found himself okay with...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy