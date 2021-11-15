'The Seahawks are outdated' — Colin Cowherd reacts to Seattle getting shutout by the Packers I THE HERD

Colin Cowherd is looking to turn up the heat with his "Blazin' 5" this week, highlighting some of the NFL's biggest rivalries. The Vikings will look to be the NFC team to slow down the Ravens, who have not lost to an NFC opponent since the arrival of Lamar Jackson. The Broncos aim to do what only one team has been able to this season, which is defeat the Cowboys, who are riding a six-game winning streak. And in New York, the Raiders will look to stay atop the AFC playoff picture with a trip to face the Giants.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO