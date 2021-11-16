ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jang Won Young is the youngest ever cover model of 'Harper's Bazaar Korea'

By Susan-Han
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIVE's Jang Won Young has officially become the youngest cover model to grace the front of 'Harper's Bazaar Korea'!. Currently representing the Italian high fashion brand 'Miu Miu' as a 'Miu Miu girl'...

