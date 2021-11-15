ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Defensive-minded Mel Tucker not interested in 'shootout' with Ohio State

By Dustin Schutte
saturdaytradition.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOhio State has the best offensive in college football. Michigan State has connected on a ton of explosive plays this season. On paper, it looks like Saturday’s showdown in Columbus is going to result in a lot of points. Mel Tucker has no interest in that happening. Previewing Michigan...

saturdaytradition.com

The Spun

Colin Cowherd Reacts To The Big Mel Tucker News

According to a report today from the Detroit Free Press, Michigan State is on the verge of offering Mel Tucker a gigantic contract extension. The deal is reportedly worth $95 million over 10 years and would signify a substantial financial commitment to Tucker, who has the Spartans in the running for the Big Ten title in his second season at the helm.
WILX-TV

Is MSU Renegotiating With Mel Tucker?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It has been my sense the past week or so that Michigan State is busy renegotiating Mel Tucker’s contract to stay at Michigan State to coach the football team on a long term deal with a massive pay increase. No one from Michigan State has denied my inquiries. Others are beginning to note that an extension possibility is in the works. Tucker has been rumored to be a candidate at other schools most specifically LSU. Tucker, 49, is in his second full season as the Spartans’ head coach with a 10-6 record, 8-1 this season and currently ranked eighth in the Associated Press poll with three more regular season games remaining. Last week, Minnesota extended football coach P. J. Fleck’s contract, so in season extensions are not uncommon in college sports anymore.
saturdaytradition.com

What Mel Tucker said following Michigan State's bounce-back win vs. Maryland

Michigan State made sure not to look ahead in Week 11, dialing up some explosive plays and key defensive stops against Maryland. The formula against the Terrapins is what it has been much of the year for Mel Tucker’s Spartans. A big game from Kenneth Walker III, explosive moments from Payton Thorne and Jayden Reed, and some well-timed takeaways and stops by the defense.
saturdaytradition.com

What Mel Tucker said as Michigan State prepares for Top 10 showdown vs. Ohio State

Coaches can talk all they want about playing one game at a time, and treating every game the same. Every game isn’t the same. When No. 7 Michigan State heads to Columbus to take on No. 5 Ohio State on Saturday afternoon, it’ll be a big game for both sides. The winner will have a clear path to the top spot in the B1G East, and College Football Playoff implications are also at stake.
