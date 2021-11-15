Defensive-minded Mel Tucker not interested in 'shootout' with Ohio State

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It has been my sense the past week or so that Michigan State is busy renegotiating Mel Tucker’s contract to stay at Michigan State to coach the football team on a long term deal with a massive pay increase. No one from Michigan State has denied my inquiries. Others are beginning to note that an extension possibility is in the works. Tucker has been rumored to be a candidate at other schools most specifically LSU. Tucker, 49, is in his second full season as the Spartans’ head coach with a 10-6 record, 8-1 this season and currently ranked eighth in the Associated Press poll with three more regular season games remaining. Last week, Minnesota extended football coach P. J. Fleck’s contract, so in season extensions are not uncommon in college sports anymore.

