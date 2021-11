CIM Group and Golub & Company arranged a lease with Foxtrot, the corner store, café, and delivery market, for a 1,739-square-foot retail space at The Shops at Tribune Tower in the Loop. Chicago-based Foxtrot operates 10 stores in Chicago, three in Washington, D.C., and two in Dallas, with plans for further expansion nationwide.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO