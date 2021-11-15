ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knowing Your A-Fib Triggers Could Help You Avoid It: Study

By HealthDay News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople suffering from dangerous abnormal heart rhythms can take matters into their own hands and figure out what is triggering their episodes, researchers report. Folks with atrial fibrillation (a-fib) were able to reduce their episodes of the irregular heartbeat by 40% by identifying and then avoiding the substances or activities that...

People With Diabetes Less Likely to Spot Dangerous A-Fib: Study

If they have diabetes, people with atrial fibrillation (a-fib) are less likely to notice symptoms of the common heart rhythm disorder. They also tend to have a higher risk of serious complications, a new study finds. "It is remarkable to find that patients with diabetes had a reduced recognition of...
Could You Have High Blood Pressure and Not Know It?

High blood pressure, medically known as hypertension, is a major risk factor for heart attack and stroke, and it’s on the rise. More than 100 million adults in the United States have hypertension, according to recent statistics, and because hypertension rarely causes symptoms, many of them are unaware of it. This makes regular checkups essential.
Letting babies eat eggs could help avoid allergy later, study says

Feeding eggs to infants could reduce their risk of egg allergy later on, new research suggests. For the study, researchers at the University at Buffalo in New York, analyzed U.S. government data from more than 2,200 parents who were surveyed about their children's eating habits and food allergies from birth to 6 years of age.
Study finds microbiome discovery could help save kids' hearing

Canberra [Australia], November 10 (ANI): A new study has found that bacteria found in children's upper respiratory systems could help fight chronic middle ear infections, the leading cause of preventable hearing loss and deafness in indigenous communities. The findings of the study were published in the journal 'Pediatrics'. The University...
Diabetes: Do you know your status?

November is American Diabetes Month, a time to remind people that they should be aware of their blood sugar and their risk factor. “It was something I never imagined was going to enter into my life,” said Claudia Martinez Boyd, lecturer for the Department of Communication at UTEP and vice president of the El Paso Center for Diabetes. “I went to a doctor, and he did some blood work and he told me, ‘You know what, your sugar came back high, and you should test that.’”
Risk factors for abdominal reoperations in bariatric patients

Surg Obes Relat Dis. 2021 Oct 24:S1550-7289(21)00514-1. doi: 10.1016/j.soard.2021.10.016. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: With a growing bariatric population, a better understanding of the patient and health provider-related factors associated with later reoperations could help providers enhance follow-up and develop reliable benchmarking targets. OBJECTIVES: To investigate the patient and provider-related...
Cardio Round-Up: The Risk of Amputation is High in PAD Patients; and More

Coronary Artery Calcification Severity Is Associated with Rate of Adverse PCI Outcomes. A pooled analysis of randomized trials found that moderate to severe coronary artery calcification (CAC) is associated with greater rates of target lesion failure (TLF) after percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI). These findings were presented at the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) 2021 Annual Meeting.
Throw Your Eggs Away Immediately If You Notice This

There are a lot of normal variations in egg appearance, from the color and thickness of the shell to the brightness and consistency of the yolk and white inside. Most of these differences are nothing to worry about and are caused by outside factors, like the type of chicken the egg came from, what the hen was fed, the temperature where it was laid, and so on, per NC State.
The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
Single Mom Of Four Told Her Constant Itching Was Due To Pregnancy Is Battling Lymphoma After Doctors Discover Softball-Sized Tumor

Stephanie Feeney experienced symptoms of lymphoma for months before her diagnosis, including intense itching that doctors initially misdiagnosed as cholestasis, a liver disorder. She was pregnant at the time and delivered her child three weeks early because of the risk the liver condition presents to the fetus. Her itching did...
Warning Signs You're Getting Cancer, According to Doctors

The dreaded "C" word is something no one wants to hear their doctor say. While cancer is terrifying, it's crucial to catch this disease early to increase chances of survival and stop the growth or spread in its tracks. Learning about a few signs that you've developed cancer is one way to be proactive about catching this disease early. Review these 8 signs you have cancer so you can take them seriously and catch this dreaded disease early. As for our current pandemic: Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
What Smoking Marijuana Every Day Does to You

Smoking marijuana to treat health ailments like the symptoms from cancer chemotherapy, lenox-gusto syndrome and other conditions does provide some relief and benefits according to the National Institute of Health. That said, smoking marijuana daily and abusing the drug can have serious harmful side effects. Dr. Parham Yashar, MD FACS FAANS Board Certified Neurosurgeon at Dignity Health Northridge Hospital, says, "There is evidence that regular use of cannabis results in changes in the brain, especially in the hippocampus and amygdala—which can have effects on attention, memory, decision-making, and emotional processing, among others." He adds, "Although it is not well-understood, evidence from both animal and human studies suggest that regular heavy use of marijuana and cannabis in adolescents is associated with more persistent negative outcomes than use in adults. This suggests that the young brain may be more vulnerable to the effects of cannabis exposure compared to the adult brain, and its effects on the adolescent brain have been thought to increase the risk of developing mental illnesses such as addiction and psychosis." Eat This, Not That! Health talked with Dr. Joseph Haraszti MD, a world-renowned Psychiatrist and Addictionlogist in Pasadena, CA who explains the damaging effects smoking marijuana can have. Read below to find out the five things to be weary of. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
