NYU Study Finds a Significant Uptick in Telemedicine Use During Height of COVID-19

Probl Sotsialnoi Gig Zdravookhranenniiai Istor Med. 2021 Aug;29(Special Issue):1400-1403. doi: 10.32687/0869-866X-2021-29-s2-1400-1403. The article is devoted to the consideration of the issues of motivation of medical personnel to work effectively in an extreme situation of a pandemic (COVID-19). The paper presents a sociological analysis of the working conditions of medical workers in the situation of the spread of a new coronavirus infection and the problems faced by medical workers in providing medical care in a pandemic. A content analysis of Russian regulatory documents regulating the requirements for the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of coronavirus was carried out. A survey was conducted by the method of a semi-formalized interview from June 15 to June 30, 2020 among employees of medical organizations. The authors analyzed the results of the study and concluded that medical workers remain the main resource in the fight against a new pandemic, and, unfortunately, one of the most vulnerable groups.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO