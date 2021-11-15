ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

NYU Study Finds a Significant Uptick in Telemedicine Use During Height of COVID-19

By Robert Dillard
docwirenews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study revealed that telemedicine visits accounted for well over half of patient care at New York community health centers during spring 2020, the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The findings were published in the Journal of the American Board of Family Medicine. The study, led by researchers at NYU...

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
docwirenews.com

COVID-19 Round-Up: Bariatric Surgery May Protect Against Severe COVID; and More

ICU Bed Occupancy During COVID-19 Linked to Increase in Excess Deaths. Stress to the health care system, as measured by intensive care unit (ICU) bed occupancy, is associated with increases in excess deaths two, four, and six weeks later, according to research published in the Nov. 19 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Telemedicine during COVID-19: Video vs. phone visits and the digital divide

Telemedicine visits accounted for more than 60 percent of patient care at New York community health centers during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in spring 2020, finds a new study by researchers at NYU School of Global Public Health. While video visits have their advantages, telephone visits accounted for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyu#Telemedicine#Covid 19
docwirenews.com

Rapid Adoption of Telemedicine in Rheumatology Care During the COVID-19 Pandemic Highlights Training and Supervision Concerns Among Rheumatology Trainees

ACR Open Rheumatol. 2021 Nov 17. doi: 10.1002/acr2.11355. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the impact of telemedicine use during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic on rheumatology trainees. METHODS: A voluntary, anonymous, web-based survey was administered in English, Spanish, or French from August 19 to October 5, 2020....
HEALTH SERVICES
biopharmadive.com

Pfizer pill for COVID-19 shows dramatic benefit in major study finding

Pfizer's experimental COVID-19 pill dramatically reduced hospitalization and death in a large study of adults at high risk of severe coronavirus disease, a major finding that brings closer a convenient and potent treatment for people who are unvaccinated or still at risk. In a Friday statement, the drugmaker said trial...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
docwirenews.com

MOTIVATION OF MEDICAL STAFF DURING THE SPREAD OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

Probl Sotsialnoi Gig Zdravookhranenniiai Istor Med. 2021 Aug;29(Special Issue):1400-1403. doi: 10.32687/0869-866X-2021-29-s2-1400-1403. The article is devoted to the consideration of the issues of motivation of medical personnel to work effectively in an extreme situation of a pandemic (COVID-19). The paper presents a sociological analysis of the working conditions of medical workers in the situation of the spread of a new coronavirus infection and the problems faced by medical workers in providing medical care in a pandemic. A content analysis of Russian regulatory documents regulating the requirements for the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of coronavirus was carried out. A survey was conducted by the method of a semi-formalized interview from June 15 to June 30, 2020 among employees of medical organizations. The authors analyzed the results of the study and concluded that medical workers remain the main resource in the fight against a new pandemic, and, unfortunately, one of the most vulnerable groups.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Phys.org

Studying learner engagement during the COVID-19 pandemic

While massive open online classes (MOOCs) have been a significant trend in higher education for many years now, they have gained a new level of attention during the COVID-19 pandemic. Open online courses became a critical resource for a wide audience of new learners during the first stages of the pandemic—including students whose academic programs had shifted online, teachers seeking online resources, and individuals suddenly facing lockdown or unemployment and looking to build new skills.
EDUCATION
theeastcountygazette.com

SNAP: Recipients to Receive Extra Benefits on Wednesday

More than 213,100 families getting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program profits will recognize a bit more in their regular allocations. Gov. Ned Lamont announced in a report stating the state’s Department of Social Services would give $32.3 million in taxpayer-supported SNAP profits on Wednesday as a member of federal assistance dollars transferred to states during the epidemic.
POLITICS
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Nashville News Hub

Woman hospitalized with COVID-19 dies after her husband unsuccessfully sued the hospital to force doctors to treat her with ivermectin

The 47-year-old woman, hospitalized with COVID-19, has died on Friday. According to reports, her husband sued the hospital in October in an attempt to require doctors to administer ivermectin, a drug used to treat conditions caused by parasitic worms. But, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not approved the drug to treat COVID-19, saying it hasn’t proven effective in pre-clinical trials.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy