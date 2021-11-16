ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Carter, Vander Plas carry Ohio over Robert Morris 85-71

wcn247.com
 2 days ago

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Jason Carter had 18 points and 11...

www.wcn247.com

NBC News

Biden says he is 'considering' diplomatic boycott of 2022 Beijing Olympics

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said Thursday that his administration was considering a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Asked by reporters about the possibility of the boycott during an Oval Office meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada, Biden responded that it was "something we are considering."
