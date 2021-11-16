ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Buffalo narrowly beats North Texas 69-66

wcn247.com
 2 days ago

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Buffalo held off North Texas for a 69-66 win on...

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Denton, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
City
Buffalo, TX
Local
Texas Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Texas#Ap
NBC News

Biden says he is 'considering' diplomatic boycott of 2022 Beijing Olympics

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said Thursday that his administration was considering a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Asked by reporters about the possibility of the boycott during an Oval Office meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada, Biden responded that it was "something we are considering."
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy