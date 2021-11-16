ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Smith scores 20 to lift Belmont past Furman 95-89 in OT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Luke Smith scored 20 points and hit three free throws...

The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Juwan Howard News

Juwan Howard has left a fast impression at his alma mater, and Michigan officially rewarded its head men’s basketball coach on Tuesday. Howard signed a five-year contract extension with UM yesterday. This locks the former Wolverine in through the 2025-26 season and comes with a “significant” pay increase. After going...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

College football upset picks Week 12: Oklahoma and 5 teams on upset alert

College football upset picks for Week 12 as Oklahoma and several other ranked teams could be in trouble and are on upset alert this week. The College Football Playoff committee would not relent on keeping Oklahoma outside of the College Football Playoff top four despite the team leading the Big 12 and going undefeated to start the season. Finally, the committee was proven right as Oklahoma lost to Baylor on the road over the weekend. It basically puts a stake into any hopes the Sooners had to play for a championship this season.
OKLAHOMA STATE
#Bruins#Furman 95 89#Paladins
wcn247.com

Furman delivers November shock to Louisville in OT

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Mike Bothwell scored 30 points, including five in overtime, and Furman beat Louisville 80-72, snapping the Cardinals’ 59-game home winning streak in the month of November. Garrett Hien added 18 points and Alex Hunter 17. Louisville had slow starts to start the game and the second half but was able to recover both times to take leads. But the Cardinals never got going in overtime with the Paladins scoring the first seven points and going on to win. Noah Locke led Louisville with 20 points, Jae’lyn Withers added 14 and Jarrod West 10.
LOUISVILLE, KY
audacy.com

"Statement win" Furman knocks off Louisville in OT

Furman sent shock waves through the college basketball world on Friday night. Mike Bothwell had a game high 30 points and Garrett Hien contributed a career best 18 on Friday evening to lead the Furman men’s basketball team to an 80-72 overtime victory over Lousiville at the KFC Yum Center.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Greensburg Daily News

Late score lifts Titans past ND

In search of its third straight sectional title, North Decatur traveled to Tri High School on Friday to face the Titans. The Titans scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to hold off the Chargers 20-13 to claim the sectional championship. Tri (10-2) travels to North Central of Farmersburg...
HIGH SCHOOL
kalb.com

Coleman scores career-high 19 in competitive loss at Oklahoma

NORMAN, Ok (NSU) - Northwestern State post Kendal Coleman produced a career-high 19 points Tuesday as the Demons slugged it out early with Oklahoma in the season opener. But the Sooners heated up in the second half en route to a 77-59 win as OU shot 65 percent from the field to pull away from a game Demon squad.
OKLAHOMA STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Stulic scores 15 to lift UALR past Southern Illinois 69-66

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Jovan Stulic scored 15 points as Arkansas-Little Rock narrowly beat Southern Illinois 69-66 on Tuesday night in a season opener. Stulic broke free on an inbounds play and dunked it with four seconds left, and Lance Jones' half-court shot was no good as time expired. Alsean...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Liberty News

Hot Start Propels Liberty Past Belmont Abbey, 89-40

Liberty raced out to a 31-4 first-quarter lead and never looked back during Tuesday’s 2021-22 season opener against Belmont Abbey. The Lady Flames cruised to an 89-40 victory, improving to 13-0 at Liberty Arena. The 1-0 Lady Flames, who have now won 18 straight home games overall, set a Liberty...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wcn247.com

Hightower 3 lifts Winthrop past Mercer 88-85 in OT

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Cory Hightower sank a 3-pointer with 4.2 seconds left to play, Patrick Good had 20 points and Winthrop made up a 15-point deficit to beat Mercer 88-85 in overtime. Felipe Haase led the Bears with a career-high 41 points.
COLLEGE SPORTS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Smith lifts Chattanooga past Tennessee Tech 69-62

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Malachi Smith posted 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists as Chattanooga got past Tennessee Tech 69-62 on Tuesday night. KC Hankton had 13 points for Chattanooga (3-0). David Jean-Baptiste added 12 points. Darius Banks had 10 points and six assists. Jr. Clay had 15 points...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WRAL News

Smith's late goal lifts Hurricanes past Blues

RALEIGH, N.C. — Brendan Smith scored his first goal of the season with 2:57 remaining as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Saturday night. Brady Skjei and Sebastian Aho also scored for the Hurricanes, who avoided a second straight loss after holding a lead in third period. Andrei Svechnikov and Tony DeAngelo both had two assists. Alex Lyon had 27 saves in his Carolina debut.
NHL

