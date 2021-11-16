Trice, Hunter lift Old Dominion past Manhattan 79-58

For the third time in four years, Manhattan High football is headed to the sectional round of the Class 6A football playoffs, where it will face sixth-seeded Lawrence. Similar to the Indians’ (9-1) regional opponent last week, Gardner-Edgerton, fellow Sunflower League resident Lawrence has seen some of the best talent in the state, with a strength of schedule that ranks as one of the toughest in all classes according to Kansas Pregame. Its two losses came to No. 1 in 5A Mill Valley (9-1) and a Shawnee Mission Northwest team (7-3) that also is still alive and in the championship hunt over on the east half of the 6A bracket.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 8 DAYS AGO