ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MO

Montgomery County FFA Winter Awards Recognition Night

mystandardnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Montgomery County High School FFA group had its winter awards...

www.mystandardnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

FDA authorizes Pfizer and Moderna boosters for all adults

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna's Covid-19 boosters for all adults, a move that will make boosters available to everyone ages 18 and up. Pfizer requested authorization last week, citing results from a Phase 3 clinical trial with more than 10,000 participants that found that...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
County
Montgomery County, MO
CBS News

Judge exonerates two men convicted in 1965 killing of Malcolm X

A judge has exonerated two of the three men convicted of the 1965 killing of civil rights leader Malcolm X. The decision follows a two-year investigation from Manhattan's district attorney that determined Muhammad A. Aziz, 83, and the late Khalil Islam were "wrongfully convicted." "I regret that this court cannot...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Ballew Snell Court

Comments / 0

Community Policy