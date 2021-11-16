GREY-T PARTIES: Full steam ahead with plenty of fun planned for Grey Cup Week in Hamilton

Creating fun musical memories that make people sing and dance is a big deal for Arkells. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. A Dec. 12 homecoming — when the Canadian rockers will take centre stage at the Grey Cup halftime show in Hamilton — is also a pretty big deal for a group of talented guys who grew up as fans of the Canadian Football League, specifically the Tiger-Cats in recent years. The CFL announced Friday the multi-platinum recording artists and four-time Juno Awards group of the year will be the musical headliner at its national championship game, following in the footsteps of musical heavyweights like Keith Urban, Shania Twain, Imagine Dragons, Justin Bieber, Nickelback, Blue Rodeo, Lenny Kravitz, Black Eyed Peas and The Tragically Hip. The Arkells will be the first homegrown act to headline its city’s Grey Cup halftime show.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO