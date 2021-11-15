ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shin Megami Tensei V - The Cursed Mermaids subquest and Pazuzu fight

By Andrea Shearon
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of your earliest subquests in Shin Megami Tensei V is an encounter with a demon tucked away in an easy-to-miss corner. The fight itself isn’t a big challenge, but making sure you don’t go running past the mermaid is more of an issue. We’ve got a complete list...

ComicBook

Fairy Tail Cosplay Magically Summons Aries

One truly magical Fairy Tail cosplay is channeling Lucy's spirit, Aries! Although Hiro Mashima has moved on with a brand new series Edens Zero (which even had its debut anime run earlier this year), there are many fans who still love his previous work, Fairy Tail, like it never ended. That's technically true as well because following the end of the manga and anime series, Mashima started working on an official sequel series that saw Lucy, Natsu, and a few other core Fairy Tail guild members taking on the toughest mission that even the strongest members of their guild couldn't complete.
COMICS
thedigitalfix.com

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 trailer introduces new heroes for anime series prequel

Prequel anime movie Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has got its first trailer. The footage shows the level of animation fans can expect from the anime series spin-off, which delves into the history of the universe in more ways than one. For the film, we follow Yuta, who’s haunted by the ghost...
COMICS
rpgsite.net

Tetracast - Episode 228: To Dungeon or Not To Dungeon

Welcome to the latest edition of the Tetracast, RPG Site's regular, seemingly weekly podcast!. This week, we focus in on the recent closed network test for Elden Ring, discussing our impressions of the new open-world structure and Souls-like trappings at length. Additionally, with its recent release, Bryan & Josh give early impressions for Shin Megami Tensei V. For all the dungeon-heads out there, James has dived into Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi. Finally, after 130 hours, Josh wraps up with his thoughts on Super Robot Wars 30.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Revamps The Golden Wind

The Stone Ocean is set to arrive on Netflix this December, telling the story of the daughter of Jotaro Kujo as she navigates her way through a maximum-security prison and is dragged into the numerous Stand battles that have plagued her family throughout the generations. Before the story of Jolyne Cujoh, there was the tale of the son of Dio Brando in the fifth part of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Golden Wind, and one fan has decided to take a trip to the past of Italy in Hirohiko Araki's franchise and give a new take on Giorno Giovanna.
COMICS
dexerto.com

Asmongold calls on Square Enix to make Arcane-style FFXIV animated series

Twitch star Asmongold talked about his desire for a Final Fantasy XIV animated show and mentioned the franchise has had success with the medium in the past. Asmongold has returned to streaming on Twitch, which means his adventures in Eorzea have begun once again. He was streaming on his secondary...
TV SERIES
thecollegiatelive.com

‘Metroid Dread’ is terrifyingly brilliant

On Aug. 6, 1986 Nintendo released “Metroid” for the Famicom Disk System, the Japanese version of the Nintendo Entertainment System. It was an action game with an emphasis on exploring the alien-infested planet Zebes as the bounty hunter Samus Aran, with the goal of killing the Mother Brain, the leader of the space pirates. It initially had very little success in Japan, but it started something that would one day get big, becoming one of the namesakes of the Metroidvania genre, sharing its title with Konami’s Castlevania series. Samus’ adventures have been followed for a few decades now, and it appears to finally be hitting its breaking point. Because on Oct. 8 of this year, Nintendo and developer Mercury Steam released “Metroid Dread” – and it has been selling like hotcakes.
VIDEO GAMES
fangirlish.com

‘Legends of Tomorrow’ 7×06 Review: “Deus Ex Latrina”

Legends of Tomorrow 7×06 “Deus Ex Latrina” highlights two things that are a Legends trademark by now: emotional character-driven moments and unique pairings that come way out of the left field. The former lets us get to know a little more about the latest person to join the Legends while the latter leaves us with positives and many negatives. So let’s dive in with more insight into one Dr. Gwyn Davies…
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

The anime mecha RPG Wolfstride throws you into an elite mecha competition

Publisher Raw Fury and Brazilian indie collective OTA IMON Studios will launch the anime mecha RPG on December 7. Wolfstride for PC Steam to publish. The tactical role play is shown in black and white graphics. Three former accomplices have reached a turning point in their lives. When they come...
COMICS
Anime News Network

Fantasy Bishōjo Juniku Ojisan to Anime Reveals More Cast, Song Artists, January 11 Debut

Hikaru Tohno, Amane Shindō join cast; Yoshiki Fukuyama, Luce Twinkle Wink perform opening, ending. The official website for the television anime of Yū Tsurusaki and Shin Ikezawa's Fantasy Bishōjo Juniku Ojisan to (With a Fogie Reincarnated as a Pretty Fantasy Girl) manga revealed two additional cast members, the theme song artists, and the January 11 premiere date for the anime.
COMICS
Siliconera

SMT V Kaya-no-Hime Inspired by Princess Caricature

The Atlus Twitter account has posted the latest commentary from character designer Masayuki Doi in regards to how Kaya-no-Hime looks in SMT V. While Atlus was releasing its daily demon digests prior to the official SMT V launch, we saw that Kaya-no-Hime is a magic-oriented demon. In Japanese mythology, she is a goddess of farming and fields.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Gundam: U.C. Engage Game Teases 'Nightmare of Solomon' Anime Footage in Japan

Mobile Suit Gundam: U.C. Engage, Bandai Namco Entertainment and Sunrise's upcoming smartphone game for Japan next year, posted its second behind-the-scenes "Engage Documents" video on Friday. The video teases the game's newly created animation footage of "Solomon no Akumu" (Nightmare of Solomon) story. (The video on YouTube is restricted to viewers in Japan.)
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Lost Ark animated series revealed: Release date, how to watch, more

Lost Ark is an MMOARPG that has just hit Western audiences recently, and the popular game is now getting its own animated series. While many South Korean players have had their hands on Lost Ark since 2018, the game just made its appearance to Western audiences in late 2021. Compared...
COMICS
culturedvultures.com

Unreal Life Brings Haunted Pixel Art to European Release

Unreal Life, a surreal point-and-click mystery game developed by Hako Life and published by Selecta Play, is receiving a European release for Nintendo Switch and PC on December 3rd after previously being released in Japan and the US in 2020. In Unreal Life, players control a young woman who wakes...
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! Episode 15 RELEASE DATE and TIME, COUNTDOWN, Where to Watch Jahy-sama wa Kujikenai! Anime

Release date and countdown of The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! Episode 15 below. The long, ongoing rivalry between Jahy and the magical girl finally comes to an end. In a surprising turn of events, the two become friends. The latest episode also reveals that there seems to be a bigger enemy at large. Additionally, an important figure from the Demon Realm appears, leaving Jahy ecstatic.
COMICS
pockettactics.com

Tales of Luminaria tier list – all characters, and the best equipment

Tales of Luminaria is an epic anime RPG from Bandai Namco, full of exciting characters, intricate stories, and a thriving world set in the popular Tales series. With plenty of action, beautiful graphics, and 21 unique protagonists with their own paths to follow, there’s plenty of content to stick your teeth into.
COMICS

