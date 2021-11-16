ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino, CA

Recall alert: Kraft Heinz Co. recalls Kool-Aid product sold at Costco amid metal, glass concerns

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZejNJ_0cxw1xTh00

Attention, Costco customers: Check your pantries.

The Kraft Heinz Co. has recalled a Kool-Aid drink mix sold at the membership-only big-box retailer, as well as at the San Bernardino, California-based Stater Bros. Markets due to the potential presence of very small pieces of metal and glass.

Customers of both stores were contacted directly over the weekend regarding the recall that affects only Kool-Aid’s Tropical Punch Mix in an 82.5-ounce container sold at Costco and an 8-quart container sold at Stater Bros.

More specifically, the recall affects those tropical punch mix containers with “best by” dates of Aug. 31, 2021, and Sept. 1, 2023.

Per the recall notice, the recall was issued “due to the potential presence of foreign material, specifically very small pieces of metal or glass.” Those materials may have been accidentally introduced to the product during the manufacturing process, the notice stated.

Costco customers may return the recalled product for a full refund, and customers with questions may reach Kraft Heinz by calling (855) 713-9237.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDBO

Amazon and Starbucks team up for cashier-less cafe in New York City

NEW YORK — Amazon and Starbucks teamed up to launch a new cashier-less cafe in midtown Manhattan that opens to the public on Thursday. The new concept store combines a traditional Starbucks pickup cafe with the so-called "Just Walk Out Shopping" experience of an Amazon Go market, allowing customers to order their coffee concoctions, pastries and sandwiches ahead of time on the Starbucks app and see the status of their order on a digital screen when they arrive.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WDBO

CVS to close 300 stores a year for the next three years

CVS announced on Thursday that it would be closing 900 stores in the next three years. The plan for the pharmacy chain is to close about 300 each year. The company has almost 10 thousand stores in the U.S. According to a CVS spokesperson, pharmacies located within Target stores will...
BUSINESS
WDBO

With supply short, Ford dips toe into computer chip business

DETROIT — (AP) — Ford Motor Co. is in talks with a computer chip maker to shore up its semiconductor supplies and avoid a repeat of this year's auto factory shutdowns caused by semiconductor shortages. Few details of the nonbinding agreement with GlobalFoundaries Inc. were released, but the deal aims...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
San Bernardino, CA
San Bernardino, CA
Business
Local
California Health
San Bernardino, CA
Health
WDBO

Macy's, Kohl's post strong results heading into holidays

NEW YORK — (AP) — Department store chains Macy's and Kohl's delivered strong results for the fiscal third quarter as shoppers go back to buying dresses and other goods that fell to the bottom of the shopping list when the pandemic struck. Macy's and Kohl's swung to a profit during...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kool Aid#The Recall#Cox Media Group#Kraft Heinz Co#Stater Bros
WDBO

Stocks wobble on Wall Street as investors review earnings

Stocks wobbled in midday trading on Wall Street Thursday as investors reviewed the latest earnings reports from retailers and an update on the employment market. The S&P 500 rose 0.2% as of 11:40 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 91 points, or 0.3%, to 35,839 and the Nasdaq rose 0.3%.
STOCKS
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
15K+
Followers
38K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy