Crypto loves to travel. But, far from just surfacing at flashy fintech festivals, blockchains have now reached the world’s most unbanked countries and territories. For instance, El Salvador was on the map long before the country adopted Bitcoin, thanks to the El Zonte “Bitcoin Beach.” However, El Salvador’s Bitcoin launch day was marked by protests. Foreign crypto-watchers and settlers in the country were convinced it was the dawn of a new economic era. But, the anti-Bitcoin protestors? Not so much.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO