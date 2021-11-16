Mavs Luka Doncic Injured in Dallas Win Over Nuggets

Even if the Mavericks hit a shot to take the lead with seconds left, the Celtics still had a chance to respond. At least they were supposed to. But those plans disappeared when Marcus Smart fouled the Mavs’ Luka Doncic with 11.4 seconds left on the clock. The Celtics did have a foul to give so Doncic didn’t go to the free-throw line … but that also meant the shot clock was turned off. There was originally about six seconds left on the shot clock, leaving enough time for the Celtics to get a look, but the foul stopped those plans.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO