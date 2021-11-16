ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mavs Luka Doncic Injured in Dallas Win Over Nuggets

By Mike Fisher
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the Dallas Mavericks, Monday night's 111-101 victory over the powerful Denver Nuggets is about as good as a win gets so far in the 2021-22 NBA season. But Luka Doncic being hurt? That's about as bad...

NBC Sports

Watch Luka Doncic drain game-winning three to lift Mavs over Celtics

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic did what new Dallas coach Jason Kidd remembers seeing plenty of times a decade ago as the point guard for the Mavericks. Dallas fans are getting used to this from the young superstar who took the mantle from fellow European Dirk Nowitzki. Doncic hit a...
NBA
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
Person
Austin Rivers
Person
Jason Kidd
MassLive.com

Celtics’ Marcus Smart ‘was not supposed’ to foul Luka Doncic ahead of game-winning 3-pointer

Even if the Mavericks hit a shot to take the lead with seconds left, the Celtics still had a chance to respond. At least they were supposed to. But those plans disappeared when Marcus Smart fouled the Mavs’ Luka Doncic with 11.4 seconds left on the clock. The Celtics did have a foul to give so Doncic didn’t go to the free-throw line … but that also meant the shot clock was turned off. There was originally about six seconds left on the shot clock, leaving enough time for the Celtics to get a look, but the foul stopped those plans.
NBA
CBS DFW

Luka’s Buzzer-Beating 3-Pointer Lifts Dallas Mavs Over Celtics

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Luka Doncic did what new Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd remembers seeing plenty of times a decade ago as the point guard for the team. Dallas fans are getting used to this from the young superstar who took the mantle from fellow European Dirk Nowitzki. Luka hit...
NBA
DallasBasketball

Luka Doncic Drills Game-Winner, Mavs Defeat Celtics 107-104

DALLAS — Kristaps Porzingis made his return to the Dallas Mavericks' starting lineup after a five-game absence in what ended up being a 107-104 win over the Boston Celtics during the NBA's Saturday slate. … with Luka Doncic stepping up … by stepping back. KP on Luka: “He’s so clutch,...
NBA
#Mavs Luka Doncic Injured#The Dallas Mavericks
ClutchPoints

Mavs star Luka Doncic reaches Dirk Nowitzki level after magical buzzer-beater vs. Celtics

It’s long been known that Luka Doncic is set to be Dirk Nowitzki’s successor in Dallas. The two are Europeans drafted by the Mavs to be the franchise cornerstone, and so far, the Slovenian phenom has lived up to expectations. Luka-mania has captivated the hearts of Mavericks fans everywhere, as Doncic has led the team to huge regular-season wins and two straight appearances in the playoffs.
NBA
ClutchPoints

3 reasons Luka Doncic, Mavs are even better than 6-3 start

The Dallas Mavericks had plenty of offseason turmoil in their front office and coaching staff, but that has not affected the 2021-22 season too much so far. While newly hired head coach Jason Kidd has been criticized for some of his decisions, he has led this Mavs franchise to a 6-3 start to their campaign, even despite some uncharacteristic offensive struggles.
NBA
Yardbarker

Dallas Mavs Talk: ‘He’s So Clutch’- Kristaps Porzingis Praises Luka Doncic

Doncic teammate Kristaps Porzingis, who played quite well himself (21 points and seven rebounds), was quite impressed with the shot. “Of course, it’s incredible,'' KP said. "The guy is so clutch. It’s insane. The step-back threes he’s able to knock down, it’s always fun to watch him play.”. Doncic, who...
NBA
Dallas News

No magic, but still history: Luka Doncic passes Dirk Nowitzki milestone in Mavs’ win over Pelicans

Luka Doncic’s statistics in the Mavericks’ 108-92 Monday night weren’t as gaudy as his recent career-best performances and triple-doubles against the Pelicans. And Dallas didn’t require late-game heroics like Saturday night’s game-winning buzzer beater. But he still made some history while providing a steady dose of physical drives, crafty passes...
NBA
The Independent

NBA: Dallas Mavericks seal late win with buzzer-beating three from Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to give the Dallas Mavericks a 107-104 win over the Boston Celtics.The Celtics recovered well after finding themselves down by 17 points at half-time and Marcus Smart snared them the lead with 2:12 left to play.But Dallas had the final possession of the game, Doncic receiving an inbound with 11 seconds left as he fired from beyond the arc for their second straight win.The Slovenian top scored with 33, while Jayson Tatum had 32 for Boston.28 PTS | 14 REB And one game-saving BL🚫CK pic.twitter.com/Vu0T4hLWT5— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) November 7, 2021Nikola Jokic...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Mavs’ Luka Doncic’s status gets worrisome update from Kristaps Porzingis

Dallas Mavericks star Kristaps Porzingis is holding his breath as the team waits on word regarding Luka Doncic’s most recent ankle injury. Doncic had to leave the floor at the last minute of their game against the Denver Nuggets on Monday after seemingly aggravating his lower leg. Fortunately, Luka was able to walk on his own but with injuries like this, you can’t really be certain.
NBA
FanSided

Dallas Mavericks: What is wrong Luka Doncic and should fans worry?

There is no doubt about it, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic isn’t the face of the Dallas franchise, but he’s on track to be the face of the NBA in the very near future. Think about it. He has all the intangibles to go down as one of the greatest players the league has even seen: His step back shot, Euro crossover and ability to create open opportunities are just some of the things that make him great.
NBA
Reuters

Kristaps Porzingis, Luka Doncic lead Mavs to another win over Spurs

Kristaps Porzingis scored a season-high 32 points and Luka Doncic added a triple-double as the visiting Dallas Mavericks set the pace early and waltzed to a 123-109 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Friday. Porzingis missed the first two meetings of the year between the teams but made up...
