Houston Rockets report card: Player grades from Monday's loss at Memphis

Rising star Ja Morant scored 22 points on 9-of-15 shooting (60.0%) and 4-of-6 from 3-point range (66.7%) as the Memphis Grizzlies cruised to a 136-102 home victory (box score) over visiting Houston on Monday night. Morant added 6 rebounds and 6 assists in only 25 minutes as the Grizzlies (7-7) easily snapped their three-game losing streak and sent the rebuilding Rockets (1-13) to a 12th consecutive defeat.

Veteran guard Eric Gordon (right groin tightness) did not play, since it was the second night of a back-to-back for Houston. With Gordon out, veteran guard DJ Augustin returned to the rotation for the Rockets.

Rookie guard Jalen Green scored a team-high 15 points on 6-of-13 shooting (46.2%) to lead a weary and reeling Houston squad.

See below for highlights, statistics, and player analysis from Monday’s game, with grades limited to players who played clear rotation minutes. Houston will continue its four-game road trip with Wednesday’s visit to Oklahoma City (5-7), where tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Central.

All-A Honor Roll

When you lose by 34 points to a team that entered the game below .500, and your team is on a 12-game losing streak, there are no A’s.

Good but Not Great (B's)

Jalen Green (B): 15 points, 6-of-13 shooting (46.2%), 2-of-6 on 3-pointers (33.3%), 2 rebounds; plus/minus of minus-37 in 28 minutes

(B): 15 points, 6-of-13 shooting (46.2%), 2-of-6 on 3-pointers (33.3%), 2 rebounds; plus/minus of minus-37 in 28 minutes Jae’Sean Tate (B-plus): 14 points, 6-of-11 shooting (54.5%), 9 rebounds, plus/minus of minus-24 in 25 minutes

(B-plus): 14 points, 6-of-11 shooting (54.5%), 9 rebounds, plus/minus of minus-24 in 25 minutes KJ Martin (B): 9 points, 3-of-8 shooting (37.5%), 5 rebounds, 2 assists, plus/minus of minus-2 in 17 minutes

(B): 9 points, 3-of-8 shooting (37.5%), 5 rebounds, 2 assists, plus/minus of minus-2 in 17 minutes Garrison Mathews (B): 7 points, 2-of-4 shooting (50.0%), 1-of-3 on 3-pointers (33.3%), 1 assist, plus/minus of plus-6 in 15 minutes

Green had an awful plus/minus figure, but his shooting percentages were solid, for a change. For Martin to play over 17 minutes and only have a minus-2 plus/minus in a game that Houston lost by 34 points, speaks to why the second-year forward should be receiving more playing time.

Needs Improvement (C's or worse)

Christian Wood (C): 11 points, 4-of-9 shooting (44.4%), 1-of-4 on 3-pointers (25.0%), 4 assists, 3 rebounds; plus/minus of minus-28 in 26 minutes

(C): 11 points, 4-of-9 shooting (44.4%), 1-of-4 on 3-pointers (25.0%), 4 assists, 3 rebounds; plus/minus of minus-28 in 26 minutes Daniel Theis (C-minus): 10 points, 3-of-5 shooting (60.0%), 2-of-4 on 3-pointers (50.0%), 5 rebounds, 5 turnovers; plus/minus of minus-14 in 21 minutes

(C-minus): 10 points, 3-of-5 shooting (60.0%), 2-of-4 on 3-pointers (50.0%), 5 rebounds, 5 turnovers; plus/minus of minus-14 in 21 minutes Kevin Porter Jr. (D): 7 points, 2-of-11 shooting (18.2%), 2-of-5 on 3-pointers (40.0%), 3 assists, 2 blocks, 2 steals, 2 rebounds, 2 turnovers; plus/minus of minus-20 in 21 minutes

(D): 7 points, 2-of-11 shooting (18.2%), 2-of-5 on 3-pointers (40.0%), 3 assists, 2 blocks, 2 steals, 2 rebounds, 2 turnovers; plus/minus of minus-20 in 21 minutes Alperen Sengun (C): 9 points, 3-of-8 shooting (33.3%), 0-of-2 on 3-pointers, 5 rebounds; plus/minus of minus-22 in 18 minutes

(C): 9 points, 3-of-8 shooting (33.3%), 0-of-2 on 3-pointers, 5 rebounds; plus/minus of minus-22 in 18 minutes DJ Augustin (D): 1 point, 0-of-4 shooting, 0-of-3 on 3-pointers, 5 assists, plus/minus of minus-13 in 19 minutes

(D): 1 point, 0-of-4 shooting, 0-of-3 on 3-pointers, 5 assists, plus/minus of minus-13 in 19 minutes Danuel House Jr. (D): 2 points, 1-of-5 shooting (20.0%), 0-of-3 on 3-pointers, 4 rebounds; plus/minus of minus-8 in 13 minutes

Porter finished poorly in another game. Theis committed five turnovers in 21 minutes. Augustin and House combined to shoot 1-of-9 (11.1%) off the bench, which makes it hard for a young and struggling team to justify playing them ahead of younger players Josh Christopher, Armoni Brooks and Usman Garuba.

Head coach Stephen Silas had hinted at a lineup change after Sunday’s loss before temporarily backing off prior to Monday’s tipoff. Replacing Theis with Sengun would seem the most plausible change. Unfortunately, they might also need a temporary replacement for Porter, who left Monday’s game early after re-aggravating a left thigh bruise.