ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Houston Rockets report card: Player grades from Monday's loss at Memphis

By Ben DuBose
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14RU9n_0cxvwiH100

Rising star Ja Morant scored 22 points on 9-of-15 shooting (60.0%) and 4-of-6 from 3-point range (66.7%) as the Memphis Grizzlies cruised to a 136-102 home victory (box score) over visiting Houston on Monday night. Morant added 6 rebounds and 6 assists in only 25 minutes as the Grizzlies (7-7) easily snapped their three-game losing streak and sent the rebuilding Rockets (1-13) to a 12th consecutive defeat.

Veteran guard Eric Gordon (right groin tightness) did not play, since it was the second night of a back-to-back for Houston. With Gordon out, veteran guard DJ Augustin returned to the rotation for the Rockets.

Rookie guard Jalen Green scored a team-high 15 points on 6-of-13 shooting (46.2%) to lead a weary and reeling Houston squad.

See below for highlights, statistics, and player analysis from Monday’s game, with grades limited to players who played clear rotation minutes. Houston will continue its four-game road trip with Wednesday’s visit to Oklahoma City (5-7), where tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Central.

All-A Honor Roll

When you lose by 34 points to a team that entered the game below .500, and your team is on a 12-game losing streak, there are no A’s.

Good but Not Great (B's)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k6RvI_0cxvwiH100
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
  • Jalen Green (B): 15 points, 6-of-13 shooting (46.2%), 2-of-6 on 3-pointers (33.3%), 2 rebounds; plus/minus of minus-37 in 28 minutes
  • Jae’Sean Tate (B-plus): 14 points, 6-of-11 shooting (54.5%), 9 rebounds, plus/minus of minus-24 in 25 minutes
  • KJ Martin (B): 9 points, 3-of-8 shooting (37.5%), 5 rebounds, 2 assists, plus/minus of minus-2 in 17 minutes
  • Garrison Mathews (B): 7 points, 2-of-4 shooting (50.0%), 1-of-3 on 3-pointers (33.3%), 1 assist, plus/minus of plus-6 in 15 minutes

Green had an awful plus/minus figure, but his shooting percentages were solid, for a change. For Martin to play over 17 minutes and only have a minus-2 plus/minus in a game that Houston lost by 34 points, speaks to why the second-year forward should be receiving more playing time.

Needs Improvement (C's or worse)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RnCMD_0cxvwiH100
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
  • Christian Wood (C): 11 points, 4-of-9 shooting (44.4%), 1-of-4 on 3-pointers (25.0%), 4 assists, 3 rebounds; plus/minus of minus-28 in 26 minutes
  • Daniel Theis (C-minus): 10 points, 3-of-5 shooting (60.0%), 2-of-4 on 3-pointers (50.0%), 5 rebounds, 5 turnovers; plus/minus of minus-14 in 21 minutes
  • Kevin Porter Jr. (D): 7 points, 2-of-11 shooting (18.2%), 2-of-5 on 3-pointers (40.0%), 3 assists, 2 blocks, 2 steals, 2 rebounds, 2 turnovers; plus/minus of minus-20 in 21 minutes
  • Alperen Sengun (C): 9 points, 3-of-8 shooting (33.3%), 0-of-2 on 3-pointers, 5 rebounds; plus/minus of minus-22 in 18 minutes
  • DJ Augustin (D): 1 point, 0-of-4 shooting, 0-of-3 on 3-pointers, 5 assists, plus/minus of minus-13 in 19 minutes
  • Danuel House Jr. (D): 2 points, 1-of-5 shooting (20.0%), 0-of-3 on 3-pointers, 4 rebounds; plus/minus of minus-8 in 13 minutes

Porter finished poorly in another game. Theis committed five turnovers in 21 minutes. Augustin and House combined to shoot 1-of-9 (11.1%) off the bench, which makes it hard for a young and struggling team to justify playing them ahead of younger players Josh Christopher, Armoni Brooks and Usman Garuba.

Head coach Stephen Silas had hinted at a lineup change after Sunday’s loss before temporarily backing off prior to Monday’s tipoff. Replacing Theis with Sengun would seem the most plausible change. Unfortunately, they might also need a temporary replacement for Porter, who left Monday’s game early after re-aggravating a left thigh bruise.

Comments / 0

Related
The Dream Shake

Houston Rockets vs. Memphis Grizzlies game preview

It’s tempting during an long losing streak to think, “I don’t care about the tank. I just want to see the team win a game.” I’m guessing that we’re all approaching or fully living in that territory at the moment. An 11-game losing streak isn’t anyone’s idea of fun. In...
NBA
Houston Chronicle

From bad to worse: Takeaways from Rockets' loss to Suns

The Rockets were determined to measure progress and not just wins. They knew the wins would be difficult to come by, especially if they were to prioritize development. The goal would be to get better. As the homestand ended with a lopsided 115-89 loss to the Suns on Sunday, they...
NBA
ClutchPoints

4 takeaways from Rockets’ brutal loss to the Memphis Grizzlies

If it wasn’t so before, Monday night made it abundantly clear that there won’t be a rock bottom for the Houston Rockets. This is a really bad basketball team and they’re shaping up to be at the top of the lottery for their second straight season. However, we’re also in pretty dicey territory. Twelve-game losing streaks inspire change, either from the coaching staff or the front office. The Rockets are at defcon two right now.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Usman Garuba
Person
Garrison Mathews
Person
Jalen Green
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Daniel Theis
Person
Eric Gordon
Person
Kevin Porter Jr.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Memphis Grizzlies
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Pistons Trade Sends Jerami Grant To L.A.

With LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, and many other high-level, experienced players on their roster entering the year, the Los Angeles Lakers were expected to be one of the best teams in the league this NBA season, but they have looked terrible to this point. The Lakers...
NBA
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former Austin Peay standout football player Nigel Brannon shot and killed

Nigel Brannon was one of the highest recruits in Memphis football history. He was a star football player that would transfer to Austin Peay State to finish out his football career. Well, this week Brannon was shot and killed. According to reports, Brannon was shot and killed at an apartment...
MEMPHIS, TN
firstsportz.com

Watch: Russell Westbrook embarrasses himself with yet another Shaqtin’ moment in Lakers vs Bucks

It seems like Russell Westbrook is currently lacking consistency on the offensive end for the purple and gold army. Having to be the ball handler for the 2020 NBA Champions, the highest triple-double scorer has not been able to keep himself away from embarrassing plays and flops in the 2021-22 season and during the Lakers vs Bucks most recent game, he only added into the same list.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
FanSided

NBA Twitter bowing down to Stephen Curry, monster performance for Warriors

Stephen Curry delivered a vintage superstar performance for the Warriors against the Hawks and NBA Twitter couldn’t help but fawn over him. NBA fans were promised on Monday night that they would be getting a high-octane matchup between two of the league’s most explosive players, Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Hawks guard Trae Young. As it turns out, though, Curry wasn’t about to make it a fair fight.
NBA
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Juwan Howard News

Juwan Howard has left a fast impression at his alma mater, and Michigan officially rewarded its head men’s basketball coach on Tuesday. Howard signed a five-year contract extension with UM yesterday. This locks the former Wolverine in through the 2025-26 season and comes with a “significant” pay increase. After going...
COLLEGE SPORTS
firstsportz.com

Lakers News: LeBron James sends message to Young Dolph after tragic news of rapper’s demise

NBA Players and American rappers have always seemed to have a good relationship off the court and when the Memphis-based rapper Young Dolph was reported to be shot in a shooting incident in a local bakery, Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James was one of the first NBA personnel to mourn for the young rapper who left us too soon. He posted a video on his Instagram remembering a video he had shot for him previously.
NBA
grizzlybearblues.com

Report Card: Jaren Jackson Jr. makes the grade

Players need to be held accountable when they are underperforming. Of course this happens within the organization/franchise itself more than it does from a blog on on Twitter. But someone wanting to critique a struggling athlete making millions of dollars playing a child’s game is well within their rights to do so. Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies knows this to be true - for a fan base that loves to scapegoat (somewhere Rudy Gay, Ed Davis, Nick Calathes, Jeff Green, and others are nodding) it seems that the Memphis Unicorn is well on his way to joining a long, but distinguished, list.
NBA
The Independent

Phoenix Suns extend streak with thrilling NBA win over Minnesota Timberwolves

The Phoenix Suns extended their winning streak to nine after prevailing in a close battle with the Minnesota Timberwolves 99-96.Chris Paul had 19 of his 21 points in the last 12 minutes and Devin Booker top scored for Phoenix with 29, including a free throw with 16.1 seconds left to put the Suns two up.D’Angelo Russell missed a three-pointer for Minnesota with five seconds left on the clock, while Anthony Edwards lost the ball after claiming the rebound as the Timberwolves remain rooted to the bottom of the North-West division.Nikola Jokic scored 35 but the Denver Nuggets fell to the...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
92K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy