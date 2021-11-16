ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Huarong gets approval to raise $11 billion bond in interbank market

By Reuters
 2 days ago
BEIJING (Reuters) – China Huarong Asset Management has been granted approval to raise 70 billion yuan ($11 billion) of financial bonds in the interbank market, as it continues to improve its credit profile and re-focus on its main bad loan business. The bonds will...

Related
95.5 FM WIFC

China’s embattled Huarong secures $6.5 billion investment

(Reuters) – Chinese state-owned asset manager China Huarong Asset Management said on Wednesday it will receive fresh capital worth 42 billion yuan ($6.59 billion) from a state consortium led by Citic Group as part of a restructuring plan. Huarong intends to issue a maximum of 39.22 billion domestic shares and...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Investors more bullish on yuan, short bets on Thai baht ease

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Bullish bets on the Chinese yuan hit a more than five-month high despite risks from a slowing property sector, while the prospect of an economic rebound led investors to unwind bearish positions in Thailand's baht, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday. Short positions in the Indian...
MARKETS
China Evergrande sells entire stake in streaming platform HengTen to ease debt burden

HONG KONG (Reuters) – China Evergrande Group is selling its entire stake in streaming services firm HengTen Network Group to raise HK$2.13 billion ($273.5 million), as the cash-strapped developer boosts efforts to avoid a debilitating default on its debts. Evergrande, the world’s most indebted developer, said on Thursday it would...
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Airwallex Raises $100 Million at $5.5 Billion Valuation

Has raised an additional $100 million at a $5.5 billion valuation, according to a note from the company. The funding was an “E1” round and part of a wider $300 million Series E raise. Airwallex says the Series E1 round was oversubscribed, on the back of strong underlying business performance...
STOCKS
investing.com

S&P says it believes China Evergrande default still 'highly likely'

HONG KONG (Reuters) - S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Ratings said on Thursday a default is still "highly likely" for China Evergrande Group despite its recent bond coupon payments because it has a bigger test in March and April next year, facing a total of $3.5 billion maturities in dollar bonds. "The...
MARKETS
theedgemarkets.com

Grammarly raises fresh funds at US$13 billion valuation

(Nov 18): Grammarly, which makes artificially intelligent software that helps improve people's writing, has raised fresh capital at a valuation of $13 billion, underscoring sky-high demand for technology tools that provide writing assistance. The surge in its valuation highlights Grammarly's stunning growth in recent years after it launched a freemium...
MARKETS
theblockcrypto.com

DCG taps debt markets for $600 million through credit facility

Digital Currency Group (DCG) announced Thursday the completion of a $600 million debt capital deal led by private equity firm Eldridge. According to a press release released on November 18, the deal, which provides DCG with a credit facility from which the firm can draw as needed, "enhances DCG’s strategic, operational, and financial capabilities by reducing DCG’s cost of capital and fueling the growth of its investment portfolio and wholly-owned subsidiaries," the company said.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Mind The Bond Market

The deficit spending that supported the economy in 2020 is showing up in hot inflation numbers in 2021. The deficit spending that supported the economy in 2020 is showing up in hot inflation numbers in 2021. Combined with bottlenecks - because it is harder to reopen a global economy than it is to shut it down - you see what a 35% surge in M2 money supply does to the Consumer Price Index numbers.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Japan's stimulus package spending to hit record $488 bln - Nikkei

TOKYO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Japan's new stimulus package will include record spending of about $488 billion due to huge payouts to cushion the economic blow from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Thursday. The massive spending would underscore Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's resolve to focus on reflating...
ECONOMY
kelo.com

Factbox-Wall Street forecasts for the U.S. dollar and 10-year Treasury yield in 2022

(Reuters) – Wall Street banks have started to release their forecasts for the end of 2022 for euro/dollar, dollar/yen, and the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield. Dollar: “We expect modest U.S. dollar depreciation over the coming year, reflecting our views of a positive backdrop for risk and commodities alongside moderate U.S. dollar overvaluation. Upside risks are largely from risk-off moves rather than U.S. outperformance and limited relative to downside risks stemming from aggressive market pricing for tighter Fed policy.”
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Lacework Raises $1.3 Billion at $8.3 Billion Valuation

Record Growth and Customer Momentum Draws Largest-Ever Funding Round In Security Industry, Validates Lacework as Most Trusted, Innovative Data-Driven Security Platform for the Cloud. Lacework, the data-driven security platform for the cloud, today announced it has raised $1.3 billion in growth funding at a valuation of $8.3 billion. With this...
MARKETS
CNBC

European stocks close lower as inflation data hits sentiment; Royal Mail up 10%

LONDON — European stocks closed lower on Thursday amid market concerns around the region's inflation outlook and coronavirus figures. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed down by 0.5% provisionally, with oil and gas dropping 1.8% as most sectors and major bourses sank deep into the red. Automakers were the outliers, climbing 0.3%.
STOCKS
BBVA lifts targets as investors fret over emerging markets

MADRID (Reuters) -Spain’s BBVA raised key profitability and cost targets on Thursday and said it would add 10 million customers by 2024, banking on growth in places such as Mexico and Turkey, yet its shares fell on concerns about its emerging market exposure. BBVA, like Santander, is struggling to earn...
BUSINESS
U.S. SEC levies $3.9 billion in fines in fiscal 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday said it assessed $3.9 billion in fines related to enforcement actions in fiscal 2021, down from a record $4.7 billion in 2020, even as standalone actions increased. The top U.S. markets regulator said it assessed $1.4 billion in...
POLITICS
AFP

China's struggling Huarong secures $6.6 billion lifeline

Cash-strapped debt collector Huarong Asset Management has announced plans to raise $6.6 billion by selling shares and divesting more assets as the deeply indebted Chinese state-owned firm tries to stay afloat. The rescue plan, made in an overnight Wednesday filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange, will see the firm sell some 41.2 billion shares to investors led by Citic Group at 1.02 yuan apiece. The news came as real estate giant Evergrande, whose struggles to address a swollen debt pile has fanned fears about the Chinese property sector, announced it was raising $273 million by selling its remaining stake in film production and streaming company HengTen Networks. Hong Kong-based Allied Resources Investment Holdings snapped up HengTen for HK$1.28 a share, a 24 percent discount on its Wednesday close, according to a filing with Hong Kong's stock exchange.
ECONOMY
Dollar takes a breather, edges back from 16-month peak

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The dollar edged back from a 16-month high on Thursday as traders assessed whether the U.S. currency’s recent surge, fueled by diverging central bank tightening expectations amid surging inflation around the globe, had gone too far. The dollar index, which measures the currency against a basket...
BUSINESS
