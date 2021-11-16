ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Middlefield Man Pleads Guilty to Defrauding State Jobs Programs

By Jeff Tims
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Leonard C Boyle, Acting United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that DAVID KANIA, 62, of Middlefield, waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty today before U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden in Bridgeport to offenses stemming from his fraud against several state-run wage subsidy and job...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shore News Network

State Contractor Sentenced in $3 million Unemployment Fraud Scheme

A Detroit woman was sentenced today to 58 months in federal prison after having pleaded guilty for her role in a multi-million dollar unemployment insurance fraud scheme aimed at defrauding the State of Michigan and the U.S. Government of funds earmarked for unemployment assistance during the COVID19 pandemic, announced Acting United States Attorney Saima Mohsin.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shore News Network

Lawrence Woman Sentenced to Prison for Identity Theft and Unemployment Fraud Related to COVID-19 Pandemic

BOSTON – A Lawrence woman was sentenced today in connection with her involvement in a scheme to fraudulently obtain COVID-19-related unemployment assistance. Raquel Pena, 40, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge William G. Young to three years in prison and one year of supervised release. Pena was also ordered to pay restitution for any money that the government is unable to recover from the fraudulent unemployment assistance, which is currently estimated at $360,700. On July 15, 2021, Pena pleaded guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Flathead Beacon

Whitefish Security CEO Set to Plead Guilty in Scheme to Defraud Goguen

The head of a Whitefish-based security firm whose connections to the city’s former police chief were recently borne out in a complaint by the state Justice Department’s watchdog bureau has agreed to plead guilty to federal charges that he defrauded local venture capitalist Michael Goguen out of millions of dollars and failed to pay income taxes on the money, according to new court filings.
WHITEFISH, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
L'Observateur

NEW ORLEANS WOMAN PLEADS GUILTY TO CONSPIRING TO STAGE AUTOMOBILE ACCIDENTS IN ORDER TO DEFRAUD INSURANCE AND TRUCKING COMPANIES

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today that CHANDRIKA BROWN (“BROWN”), age 30, of New Orleans, Louisiana, entered a plea of guilty today to Conspiracy to Commit Mail Fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 371, arising out of staged automobile accidents with tractor-trailers occurring in New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KX News

3 plead not guilty to defrauding banks in Beulah, Glen Ullin

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A former bank president, his father and another man have pleaded not guilty to federal charges that accuse them of attempting to defraud banks in Beulah and Glen Ullin. Thirty-four-year-old Brady Torgerson is charged with bank fraud, misapplication of funds, making false entries in bank records and aggravated identity theft, crimes […]
BEULAH, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mif#The Mif Program
Shore News Network

Huntington Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Huntington man pleaded guilty today to a federal drug crime. According to court documents and statements made in court, on February 28, 2019, law enforcement officers conducted a controlled buy of heroin from Eric Mashawn McNeely, Jr., 30, on 8th Avenue in Huntington. The suspected heroin was sent to the West Virginia State Police Lab, which confirmed that the substance was 2.97 grams of heroin with the presence of fentanyl.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Daily Voice

CT Man Admits To Defrauding State

A Connecticut man faces years in prison after pleading guilty to fraud against several state-run wage subsidies and job training programs.Middlesex County resident David Kania, age 62, of Middlefield, waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty on Monday, Nov. 15, said Leonard C Boyle, Actin…
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Jobs
Asbury Park Press

Toms River men plead guilty to $50M healthcare scheme to defraud the federal government

NEWARK - Two Toms River men pleaded guilty Tuesday to their roles in a $50 million kickback scheme to defraud the federal government, said U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig. Nicholas Defonte, 73, and Christopher Cirri, 63, each face up to 10 years in federal prison when they are scheduled for sentencing before U.S. District Court Judge Kevin McNulty in Newark on March 22. Defonte and Cirri were each charged with conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Shore News Network

Troy Man Pleads Guilty to Gun and Drug Charges

ALBANY, NEW YORK – Sherrod Johnson, aka “Rod,” age 28, of Troy, New York, pled guilty today to possessing heroin with intent to distribute it on two separate occasions in 2019 and 2020, and to possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime in 2020. The announcement was...
TROY, NY
KPVI Newschannel 6

Sycamore man pleads guilty in PPP fraud case

VALDOSTA – A Georgia man pleaded guilty to money laundering after he filed for PPP loans amounting to more than $2.6 million under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Anthony J. Boncimino, 47, of Sycamore, Georgia, pleaded guilty to one count of money laundering before U.S. District...
VALDOSTA, GA
Shore News Network

Leader Of International Cellphone Fraud Scheme Arrested

Damian Williams, United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and Ricky J. Patel, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the New York Field Office of the Homeland Security Investigations (“HSI”), announced today the arrest of JUAN S. CORDERO, who is charged with leading a fraud ring operating in the United States and the Dominican Republic in which co-conspirators fraudulently purchased iPhones that were billed to compromised accounts of AT&T Wireless (“AT&T”) customers. CORDERO was apprehended by authorities in the Dominican Republic and transported to the Southern District of New York, where he will be presented later today. He is the eighth and final defendant arrested on an Indictment that charges CORDERO, DANIEL A. TORRES, ALEKSEY SERYY, RARNIERY MOLINA, a/k/a “Eddy,” ADAEL ARIEL FIGARO, SALAH SAL ALTAWEEL, JOSE F. CORDERO, and JEANCARLOS URENA with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft. The case is assigned to United States District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Puerto Rico Man Sentenced to Prison for Trafficking Cocaine to Connecticut

Leonard C Boyle, Acting United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that ROBERTO MUNIZ, 37, of Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, was sentenced today via videoconference by U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden to 30 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for trafficking cocaine from Puerto Rico to Connecticut through the U.S. Mail.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

63K+
Followers
28K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy