ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California Man Charged in Scheme Involving Over $300,000 in Fraudulent Purchases from Home Depot

By Jeff Tims
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW ORLEANS, LA – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that JONATHAN orPilla SINLAO, age 36, a resident of San Jose, California, was charged on November 12, 2021 in an eight-count indictment arising out of a scheme to make numerous unauthorized credit card purchases at Home Depot stores. The...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Georgia Man Charged with Money Laundering Connected to Internet Scams

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today the unsealing of the indictment of EMMANUEL UGBAJA (“UGBAJA”), age 53, of Duluth, Georgia. UGBAJA was charged in a three-count federal indictment with one (1) count of Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1956 and two (2) counts of Money Laundering in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1957.
GEORGIA STATE
Shore News Network

Salt Lake City Estate Planning Attorney Pleads Guilty to Embezzling at least 9.5 Million Dollars from Clients

SALT LAKE CITY – Attorney Calvin Curtis, 61, of Salt Lake City, pleaded guilty in federal court today to two counts involving wire fraud and money laundering for his role in embezzling at least $9.5 million dollars from clients of his estate planning law firm based in Salt Lake City, known as Calvin Curtis Attorney at Law PLLC, and Curtiselderlaw.com. Prosecutors and defense attorneys have agreed to recommend a sentence of 73 months in federal prison during Curtis’s sentencing which is scheduled to occur on March 15, 2022.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Shore News Network

Tech Company and CEO Plead Guilty to Twenty Counts of Wire Fraud Mid-Trial

Charleston, South Carolina — Acting United States Attorney M. Rhett DeHart announced today that Micfo, LLC, a tech company located in Charleston, and its chief executive officer (CEO), Amir Golestan, 38, of Charleston, have both pleaded guilty to twenty counts of wire fraud. Specifically, both defendants pled mid-way through a federal trial after evidence presented in the case showed Golestan, acting through Micfo, created fictitious persons and companies to sell fraudulently obtained Internet address rights for millions of dollars.
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
California State
State
Florida State
City
New Orleans, LA
State
Texas State
City
San Jose, CA
State
Arizona State
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
Shore News Network

Georgia Resident Convicted for Distributing Drugs Through the U.S. Mail

VALDOSTA, Ga. – A federal jury convicted a Nashville, Georgia, resident today for attempting to distribute methamphetamine through the U.S. Mail. Darren J. McCormick, 33, was found guilty of one count possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute following a three-day trial that began on Monday, Nov. 15, before U.S. District Judge Louis Sands. McCormick faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years up to a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $10,000,000 fine. Sentencing has not been scheduled.
GEORGIA STATE
Shore News Network

Bakersfield Fentanyl Dealer Pleads Guilty

FRESNO, Calif. — Uriel Ivan Portillo, 35, of Bakersfield, pleaded guilty today to conspiring to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, Acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. According to court documents, on Nov. 21, 2019, Portillo distributed 5,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl in exchange for $40,000 during a...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Depot#Sinlao#United States Code#Access Device Fraud#Court#Citibank
Shore News Network

Puerto Rico Man Sentenced to Prison for Trafficking Cocaine to Connecticut

Leonard C Boyle, Acting United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that ROBERTO MUNIZ, 37, of Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, was sentenced today via videoconference by U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden to 30 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for trafficking cocaine from Puerto Rico to Connecticut through the U.S. Mail.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Shore News Network

Federal Judge Sentences Five Methamphetamine Traffickers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Today, U.S. District Judge Kenneth D. Bell handed down sentences of up to 15 years in prison to five defendants for their involvement in a methamphetamine trafficking ring, announced William T. Stetzer, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina. Judge Bell sentenced the defendants...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Shore News Network

Leader Of International Cellphone Fraud Scheme Arrested

Damian Williams, United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and Ricky J. Patel, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the New York Field Office of the Homeland Security Investigations (“HSI”), announced today the arrest of JUAN S. CORDERO, who is charged with leading a fraud ring operating in the United States and the Dominican Republic in which co-conspirators fraudulently purchased iPhones that were billed to compromised accounts of AT&T Wireless (“AT&T”) customers. CORDERO was apprehended by authorities in the Dominican Republic and transported to the Southern District of New York, where he will be presented later today. He is the eighth and final defendant arrested on an Indictment that charges CORDERO, DANIEL A. TORRES, ALEKSEY SERYY, RARNIERY MOLINA, a/k/a “Eddy,” ADAEL ARIEL FIGARO, SALAH SAL ALTAWEEL, JOSE F. CORDERO, and JEANCARLOS URENA with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft. The case is assigned to United States District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
Shore News Network

Previously Deported Alien Sentenced To Time Served For Illegal Re-Entry

HARRISBURG – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on November 17, 2021, Hector Bienvenido Amador-Medina, age 34, was sentenced to time-served of two months and seven days followed by one year of supervised release, by United States District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson for illegal re-entry of a previously deported alien.
IMMIGRATION
Shore News Network

Member Of International Movie Piracy Ring Pleads Guilty

Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced today the guilty plea of GEORGE BRIDI, a citizen of the United Kingdom, for his role in the Sparks Group, an international piracy group that illegally distributed movies and television shows on the Internet. BRIDI pled guilty today before U.S. District Judge Richard M. Berman.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shore News Network

U.S. state attorneys general probe Instagram’s effect on kids

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A bipartisan coalition of U.S. state attorneys general said on Thursday it has opened a probe into Facebook, now known as Meta Platforms, for promoting its subsidiary Instagram to children despite potential harms. The investigation, involving at least nine states, comes at a time when Facebook is under...
INTERNET
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

63K+
Followers
28K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy