Baltimore, MD

Member of Gregory Butler Drug Trafficking Organization Sentenced to 15 Years in Federal Prison for His Role in the Drug Distribution Conspiracy

By Jeff Tims
 2 days ago
Maryland – U.S. District Judge Paul W. Grimm sentenced Tirrel Saunders, a/k/a “Pretty”, age 35, of Baltimore, Maryland to 15 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. Saunders was a member of the Gregory Butler Drug Trafficking Organization (“Butler DTO”)...

