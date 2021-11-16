ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

U.S. refiner Citgo posts $4 million quarterly loss, reshuffles board

By Reuters
 2 days ago
HOUSTON (Reuters) – Citgo Petroleum Corp, the eighth-largest U.S. oil refiner, reported on Monday its seventh quarterly loss in the last two years and reshuffled its board of directors, naming three new members. Earnings at the U.S. arm of Venezuela’s state oil company, Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), have been...

