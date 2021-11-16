Local 98 Leader John Dougherty, Philadelphia City Councilmember Robert Henon Found Guilty of Public Corruption

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Changes may be coming to City Hall after labor leader John Dougherty and City Councilmember Bobby Henon were found guilty in their federal bribery and corruption trial. Henon worked for IBEW Local 98 since the mid-1990s and kept that job after being elected to City Council in 2011. Now, some councilmembers are saying members shouldn’t be allowed to keep their second jobs. “We have this long history of corruption that was playing out right in front of everyone,” Dr. Charles Gallagher, with La Salle University, said. Philadelphia politics playing out once again. This time, Henon was found guilty, along with Dougherty,...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO