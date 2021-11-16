ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local 98 Leader John Dougherty, Philadelphia City Councilmember Robert Henon Found Guilty of Public Corruption

By Jeff Tims
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PHILADELPHIA – Acting United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that John Dougherty, Business Manager of Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (“Local 98”), 61, of Philadelphia, PA, and Robert Henon, Philadelphia City Councilmember, 52, of Philadelphia, PA, were convicted at trial today of multiple crimes involving public...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

WHYY

As John Dougherty resigns after bribery conviction, Mayor Kenney offers praise

After nearly 30 years leading Philadelphia’s most politically powerful union, John Dougherty will resign following his conviction on federal conspiracy and bribery charges. Dougherty, the business manager of Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, said in a statement that he made this difficult but necessary decision to step down “for the good of the union.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

How Councilmember Bobby Henon’s Conviction Could Bring Changes To Philadelphia’s City Council

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Changes may be coming to City Hall after labor leader John Dougherty and City Councilmember Bobby Henon were found guilty in their federal bribery and corruption trial. Henon worked for IBEW Local 98 since the mid-1990s and kept that job after being elected to City Council in 2011. Now, some councilmembers are saying members shouldn’t be allowed to keep their second jobs. “We have this long history of corruption that was playing out right in front of everyone,” Dr. Charles Gallagher, with La Salle University, said. Philadelphia politics playing out once again. This time, Henon was found guilty, along with Dougherty,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bobby Henon
phillyvoice.com

New Philly library director to take charge in aftermath of discrimination allegations

The Free Library of Philadelphia has found a new leader after a year-long search that was precipitated by allegations of workplace inequality. Longtime librarian Kelly Richards will take over as director and president Jan. 14, the library announced Tuesday. The library's board of trustees unanimously approved his appointment last month, extending a conditional offer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
inquirer.com

What John Dougherty’s guilty verdict may mean for his powerful local and his future in the labor movement

With the Monday conviction of John Dougherty in his federal bribery trial, it’s almost certain that he will lose his $297,661-a-year position at IBEW Local 98, where he made himself into arguably Philadelphia’s most high-profile, politically influential labor leader. Federal law prohibits anyone who is convicted of bribery, among other...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Star News

Henon guilty, sentencing on Feb. 22

City Councilman Bobby Henon faces a Feb. 22 sentencing after a federal jury convicted him Monday of 10 counts of conspiracy to commit honest services fraud, honest services wire fraud and federal program bribery. The jury of seven women and five men acquitted him of eight charges. John Dougherty, 61,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
inquirer.com

Why many Philly politicians still don’t want to talk about the convictions of ‘Johnny Doc’ and Councilmember Bobby Henon

The convictions of labor leader John Dougherty and City Councilmember Bobby Henon on corruption charges sent shock waves through Philadelphia’s political and labor communities. But in a sign of the men’s longtime clout, many local elected officials were unwilling to speak publicly about the verdict Monday as they sorted through...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Politics
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

