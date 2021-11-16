Inmate admits to assault charge, sentenced

VALDOSTA, Ga. – A federal jury convicted a Nashville, Georgia, resident today for attempting to distribute methamphetamine through the U.S. Mail. Darren J. McCormick, 33, was found guilty of one count possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute following a three-day trial that began on Monday, Nov. 15, before U.S. District Judge Louis Sands. McCormick faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years up to a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $10,000,000 fine. Sentencing has not been scheduled.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO