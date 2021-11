BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to her role in a 2015 drug robbery that resulted in the death of a mother and her 7-year-old child. Kiara Haynes, 36, entered guilty pleas to two counts of aiding and abetting the use and discharge of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland. Haynes, who has been in custody since her arrest in Texas back in June, faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison on each of those counts at sentencing. The charges are tied to the deaths of Jennifer...

