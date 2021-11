Augusta Cub Scout Pack #684 held a “Touch A Truck” event on Saturday, October 23, at Mill Park. Youth from around the area climbed on, and in, large rigs and small earthmovers learning from the owners how each worked. The event also had information about Cub Scouting for those who struggle and wanted more than one day of fun. Cubmaster Shawn McFarland said, “This was our first time doing this event and it got postponed once due to weather earlier in autumn. It was great to see kids having fun and learning and exploring. We will have this again next year.” He thanked NRF, Maine X Construction, Steven A McGee Construction, New Gen Powerline, Bisson transport, and the city of Augusta for their support.

AUGUSTA, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO