Former CEO Of Publicly Traded Houston Company Sentenced To Three Years In Prison For Accounting Fraud And Misappropriation Schemes

By Jeff Tims
 2 days ago
Damian Williams, the United State Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced today that JEFFREY HASTINGS, the former Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors of SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (“SAEX” or the “Company”), a publicly traded seismic data company based in Houston, Texas, was sentenced today...

CBS News

Fugitive California couple convicted in COVID loan fraud scheme sentenced to federal prison in absentia

A Los Angeles couple who were convicted of trying to steal $20 million in COVID-19 relief funds were sentenced to years in federal prison, although they remain fugitives. CBS Los Angeles reports Richard Ayvazyan, 43, and his wife and co-defendant, 37-year-old Marietta Terabelian, remain at large after the FBI says they removed their electronic tracking bracelets in August.
Texas State
Alaska State
KTLA

3 Miami women sentenced to prison for California EDD fraud

Three Miami women were sentenced to federal prison for filing fraudulent claims for unemployment benefits in the names of California identity theft victims, the Justice Department announced Tuesday. Bonia Bon and Bonize Bon, who are 32-year-old twin sisters, and Eldia Dieujuste, 32, were each sentenced Monday to one year and one day in federal prison, according […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Shore News Network

Rhode Island Woman Sentenced for Phishing Scheme

BOSTON – A Rhode Island woman was sentenced yesterday for sending phishing emails to candidates for political office and others. Diana Lebeau, 21, of Cranston, R.I., was sentenced by U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Jennifer C. Boal to two years’ probation and was ordered to forfeit computer equipment that she used to facilitate her offense. On July 27, 2021, Lebeau pleaded guilty to one count of attempted unauthorized access to a protected computer.
CRANSTON, RI
Pasadena Star-News

Ex-El Monte Realtor sentenced to prison for mortgage fraud

A former realtor from El Monte was sentenced Tuesday, Nov. 16, to four years behind bars for running a mortgage scheme that conned distressed homeowners out of nearly $4 million. Ernesto Diaz, 66, was also ordered to pay more than $3 million in restitution to his victims, according to the...
EL MONTE, CA
Report Annapolis

Maryland Brothers Sentenced to Federal Prison for Money Laundering in Connection with Elder Romance Scheme

U.S. District Judge George J. Hazel sentenced David Annor, age 28 and Lesley Annor, age 23, both of Gaithersburg, Maryland to federal prison for conspiracy to commit money laundering, in connection with a romance scheme in which conspiracy members induced elderly and isolated victims to send money to co-conspirators based on romantic assertions and other misrepresentations. David Annor, Lesley Annor, and their co-conspirators received and laundered the payments from the victims. David Annor was sentenced to three years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Lesley Annor was sentenced to 20 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. The court also ordered the Annors to pay $6,278,250 in restitution.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Shore News Network

Hyattsville Man Sentenced to Seven and a Half Years in Federal Prison for a Scheme to Defraud Banks Using Stolen and Altered Checks

Greenbelt, Maryland – U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chaung sentenced Rodney Jerrod Jefferson, age 29, of Hyattsville, Maryland to seven and a half years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiracy to commit bank fraud. Judge Chaung has also ordered Jefferson to pay a total of $35,100.17 in restitution.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
securityboulevard.com

Tech CEO Pleads to Wire Fraud in IP Address Scheme

The CEO of a South Carolina technology firm has pleaded guilty to 20 counts of wire fraud in connection with an elaborate network of phony companies set up to obtain more than 735,000 Internet Protocol (IP) addresses from the nonprofit organization that leases the digital real estate to entities in North America.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shore News Network

Four Charlotte Men Are Sentenced To Prison For Bank Fraud

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – On Wednesday, November 16, 2021, U.S. District Judge Robert J. Conrad Jr. sentenced four Charlotte men to prison for their involvement in a bank fraud and identity theft scheme, announced William T. Stetzer, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina. Two of the defendants were also sentenced on separate charges for receiving fraudulent COVID-19 Unemployment Insurance benefits.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Shore News Network

Leader Of International Cellphone Fraud Scheme Arrested

Damian Williams, United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and Ricky J. Patel, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the New York Field Office of the Homeland Security Investigations (“HSI”), announced today the arrest of JUAN S. CORDERO, who is charged with leading a fraud ring operating in the United States and the Dominican Republic in which co-conspirators fraudulently purchased iPhones that were billed to compromised accounts of AT&T Wireless (“AT&T”) customers. CORDERO was apprehended by authorities in the Dominican Republic and transported to the Southern District of New York, where he will be presented later today. He is the eighth and final defendant arrested on an Indictment that charges CORDERO, DANIEL A. TORRES, ALEKSEY SERYY, RARNIERY MOLINA, a/k/a “Eddy,” ADAEL ARIEL FIGARO, SALAH SAL ALTAWEEL, JOSE F. CORDERO, and JEANCARLOS URENA with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft. The case is assigned to United States District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Tax Preparer Sentenced in COVID-19 Fraud Scheme

A South Florida tax preparer was sentenced today to two years in prison for perpetrating a scheme to fraudulently obtain over 100 COVID-19 relief loans under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). According to court documents, Leonel Rivero, 35, of Miami, owned a tax-preparation business and submitted approximately 118 fraudulent PPP...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

