Puerto Man Apprehended on a Vessel with $ 316,930 in U.S. Currency Pleads Guilty to Making a False Statement to Federal Agents; Vessel and U.S. Currency are Forfeited

EDINBURG, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Sector agents arrested four Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members and two other migrants previously incarcerated for sexual crimes. Within a 14-hour time span, RGV agents arrested four individuals actively involved in gangs. All four men were identified as MS-13 gang members. Record checks revealed two of the gang members were previously deported from the United States. On Nov. 9, Brownsville Border Patrol Station agents apprehended one man after he illegally entered the United States near McAllen. At the station, records checks revealed the 37-year-old Guatemalan national was convicted of lewd lascivious behavior of a child younger than 16 years old. He was sentenced to more than 21 months confinement. On Nov. 12, Rio Grande City Border Patrol agents apprehended a group of six migrants near Roma. Record checks revealed one of the men has an active warrant for his arrest out of Orange County in Florida for lascivious battery. All subjects were processed accordingly, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO