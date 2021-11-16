ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. - LSPD

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. ("Lightspeed" or the "Company") (NYSE: LSPD). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Lightspeed and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On September 29, 2021, market analyst Spruce Point Capital Management ("Spruce Point") published a report regarding Lightspeed. Spruce Point also published a press release summarizing its findings. The summary stated, among other things, that "[e]vidence shows that Lightspeed massively inflated its business pre-IPO, overstating its customer count by 85% and gross transaction volume ('GTV') by 10% - a payment volume metric that a former employee described as 'smoke and mirrors'"; that there was "[e]vidence of declining organic growth and business deterioration through Lightspeed's IPO, despite management's claims that Average Revenue Per User ('ARPU') is increasing"; that the Company's "[r]ecent acquisition spree has come at escalating costs with no clear path to profitability, while management pursues aggressive revenue reporting practices"; and that there were "[w]eak governance standards and worrisome auditor oversight by PwC under a concerning CFO, who was tied to a prior technology roll-up scandal."

On this news, Lightspeed's share price fell $13.73 per share, or 12.2%, to close at $98.77 per share on September 29, 2021.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

CONTACT: Robert S. WilloughbyPomerantz LLP rswilloughby@pomlaw.com888-476-6529 ext. 7980

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-lightspeed-commerce-inc---lspd-301423644.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE INC. (NYSE: LSPD) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Lightspeed Commerce Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. ("Lightspeed") (LSPD) between September 11, 2020 and September 28, 2021, inclusive(the "Class Period"). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York and alleges violations of §§ 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

LIGHTSPEED ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Lightspeed Commerce Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Lightspeed Commerce Inc. ("Lightspeed" or the "Company") (LSPD) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Lightspeed securities between September 11, 2020 and September 28, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until January 18, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Continues Its Investigation Of Akumin Inc. (AKU) On Behalf Of Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, continues its investigation on behalf of Akumin Inc. ("Akumin" or the "Company") (AKU) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws. If you suffered a loss on your Akumin investments or would like to...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

GINKGO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. On Behalf Of Ginkgo Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. ("Ginkgo" or the "Company") (DNA) on behalf of Ginkgo stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Ginkgo has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Ginkgo...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Lspd#Securities Fraud#Pomerantz Law Firm#Pomerantz Llp#Lightspeed Commerce Inc#The Company Rrb#Gtv#Arpu#Pwc#Cfo
TheStreet

Dicerna Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Sale Of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - DRNA

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DRNA) - Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Report to Novo Nordisk for $38.25 per share in cash is fair to Dicerna shareholders. Halper Sadeh encourages Dicerna shareholders to click here to learn more...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SLI INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Standard Lithium Ltd. Investors With Losses To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - SLI

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) resulting from allegations that Standard Lithium may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If you purchased Standard Lithium securities...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi To Speak At Credit Suisse Investor Conference

DALLAS, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi will speak at the Credit Suisse 25th Annual Technology Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 9:30 a.m. Mountain time. Lizardi will field questions from analysts and investors, as well as discuss TI's business outlook and its strategy to address key markets for its analog and embedded processing technologies and how these capabilities position the company for growth.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages InnovAge Holding Corp. Investors With Losses To Secure Counsel Before Important December 13 Deadline In Securities Class Action - INNV

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with InnovAge's March 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO" or "Offering") of the important December 13, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
TheStreet

ZILLOW GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: Z, ZG) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Zillow Group, Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Zillow Group, Inc. ("Zillow") (NASDAQ: Z, ZG) between February 10, 2021 and November 2, 2021, inclusive(the "Class Period"). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. F/k/a Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. Investors With Losses To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - FFIE, PSAC

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. f/k/a Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: FFIE, PSAC) resulting from allegations that Faraday Future may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Exicure, Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Exicure, Inc. ("Exicure" or "the Company") (XCUR) - Get Exicure, Inc. Report for violations of the securities laws. The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Lightspeed Commerce Inc. ("Lightspeed" or the "Company") (LSPD) securities between September 11, 2020 and September 28, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Lightspeed investors have until January 18, 2022 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
LAW
StreetInsider.com

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation into the Fairness of the Merger of CyrusOne Inc. with KKR & Co.

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2021 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:. To: All Persons or Entities who purchased CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CONE)...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Investigates AppHarvest, Inc. (APPH) On Behalf Of Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces it is investigating the officers and directors of AppHarvest, Inc. (APPH) to determine whether they violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and breached their fiduciary duties to the Company. AppHarvest is a sustainable food company that operates applied technology greenhouses to produce fresh, chemical-free, non-GMO fruits, vegetables, and related products.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ZEV; ZEV.WS Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Lightning EMotors, Inc. F/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. Shareholders Of Class Action And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Lightning eMotors, Inc. ("Lightning eMotors" or the "Company") f/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. ("GigCapital3") (NYSE: ZEV; ZEV.WS) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Lightning eMotors securities between May 7, 2021 and August 16, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/zev.
BUSINESS
The Press

ALF INVESTOR ALERT: Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Encourages Alfi, Inc. (ALF) Investors to Contact Firm's Attorneys, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALF) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. The firm is investigating possible securities law violations and certain investors may have valuable claims. Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/ALF. Contact An Attorney Now: ALF@hbsslaw.com. 844-916-0895. Alfi, Inc. (ALF) Investigation:
ECONOMY
TheStreet

EAR Investigation Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims On Behalf Of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAR) Investors

RADNOR, Pa., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors of Eargo, Inc. ( NASDAQ: EAR) ("Eargo"). Eargo, headquartered San Jose, California, is a medical device company that specifically...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders With Losses On Their Investment In Hyzon Motors Inc. F/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadline - HYZN; HYZNW

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Hyzon Motors Inc. f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation ("Hyzon" or the "Company") (HYZN) (NASDAQ: HYZNW) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of New York, and docketed under 21-cv-06636, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired the publicly traded securities of Hyzon between February 9, 2021 and September 27, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff seeks to recover compensable damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.
LAW
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
68K+
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy