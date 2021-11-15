Bannon on Garland: This is going to be a misdemeanor from hell

Trump-appointed federal Judge Carl Nichols slapped down ex-White House strategist Steve Bannon’s request to put off his next court appearance on contempt of Congress charges until January—even as he also declined the prosecution’s request that he set dates for a trial. Bannon phoned in his appearance in Nichols’ D.C. courtroom on Thursday, a day after he pleaded not guilty to allegations he illegally refused to cooperate with the House committee probing the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. His attorney, M. Evan Corcoran, argued that the court should make public a broad swath of unspecified documents that he asserted spoke to the committee’s “authority.”
Steve Bannon's histrionic refusal to comply with a congressional subpoena has finally been stopped short by the U.S. Justice Department, which sought and received a federal grand jury indictment of Bannon on two counts earlier this week. Bannon was taken into custody like any regular citizen. He was later released,...
A cheeky protester spoiled Steve Bannon’s breezy dismissal of federal charges against him Monday with a large sign widely seen on national media reading: “Coup Plotter.”. Activist Bill Christeson squeezed into a window of space with his sign just behind the former Donald Trump aide and in front of cameras.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon appeared before a judge to face criminal contempt charges for defying a subpoena from Congress’ Jan. 6 committee, then declared combatively outside court that he was “taking on the Biden regime” in fighting the charges. Bannon did not enter a plea Monday...
(CNN) — Steve Bannon won't be detained before trial on charges of contempt of Congress after he failed to comply with subpoenas from the House committee investigating January 6. Bannon, a former adviser to former President Donald Trump, appeared in federal court for the first time Monday. He will be...
Steve Bannon faces up to two years in jail on his indictment for defying subpoenas related to the January 6 investigation. Former Trump aide Sam Nunberg, who knows and worked with Bannon personally, believes he will go to jail. Nunberg also points to Bannon’s media-savviness, saying he could even see him “giving interviews from jail”.Nov. 16, 2021.
Fox News host Jesse Watters panned Vice President Kamala Harris' interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos and suggested it was an epic fail on Thursday's "The Five." During the ABC interview, Harris appeared to chuckle when asked whether she felt "misused or under-used" in the Biden adminsitration. "That should have been...
Lauren Boebert’s Thursday Fox News interview began with a poop joke and ended with her talking about a list of colleagues she’s targeting if Republicans retake the House. As the House debated censuring Paul Gosar on Wednesday, Boebert ERUPTED on a number of Democrats, attacking colleague Ilhan Omar as a member of the “jihad squad” and saying Eric Swalwell was “sleeping with the enemy.”
VP Kamala Harris addressed uncertainty of whether President Biden will run for reelection in 2024. "Absolutely not," Harris replied when asked if she and Biden have discussed the next election. Both Harris and Biden are bogged down with historically low job approval numbers. With Democrats split over whether they even...
Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) told his colleagues this week top party donors were "furious" with the number of Republicans — including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell — who voted for the bipartisan infrastructure bill, two sources familiar with his remarks tell Axios' Alayna Treene. Why it matters: Scott chairs the...
John Kelly served as Donald Trump's White House chief of staff for 17 months, and after parting ways with the Republican president, the retired Marine general said very little about his former boss and place of employment. His reticence did not last. Business Insider reported this week:. John Kelly, Donald...
Substack journalist Bari Weiss tore into the media over its inaccurate coverage of the Kyle Rittenhouse case. "Here is what I thought was true about Kyle Rittenhouse during the last days of August 2020 based on mainstream media accounts: The 17-year-old was a racist vigilante. I thought he drove across state lines, to Kenosha, Wisc., with an illegally acquired semi-automatic rifle to a town to which he had no connection. I thought he went there because he knew there were Black Lives Matter protests and he wanted to start a fight. And I thought that by the end of the evening of August 25, 2020, he had done just that, killing two peaceful protestors and injuring a third… It turns out that account was mostly wrong," Weiss began her piece Wednesday.
Comments / 0