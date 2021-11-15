ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

FREE Food Give-A-Way Open to the PUBLIC

By K. Alston
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmanuel AME Church 637 North Street, Portsmouth, VA 23704 will be giving...

hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

U.S. expands COVID-19 booster eligibility to all adults

Nov 19 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators expanded eligibility for booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines to all adults on Friday, allowing millions more Americans to get additional protection against the virus amid a recent rise in infections. The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rochelle Walensky, signed off...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

Here's what legal experts say helped acquit Kyle Rittenhouse

(CNN) — After more than 25 hours of deliberations, a 12-person jury acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse of all five charges he faced after fatally shooting two people and wounding a third during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last summer. Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, were killed, and Gaige Grosskreutz, now...
KENOSHA, WI
The Hill

Five takeaways: House passes Biden's sweeping benefits bill

House Democrats on Friday approved the multi-trillion-dollar package of social benefits and climate programs at the heart of President Biden ’s domestic agenda, advancing the bill to the Senate in hopes it reaches the president’s desk before Christmas. The vote marked a huge victory for Biden and the Democrats, who...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Portsmouth, VA
Society
City
Charity, VA
City
Portsmouth, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC News

Build Back Better vote eases Democratic tensions, raises McCarthy's profile

WASHINGTON — Progressives celebrated a giant step toward expanding the social safety net. Centrist Democrats secured some top legislative demands. And House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy won plaudits from conservatives for a lengthy floor speech that delayed passage of the Build Back Better Act. From a political perspective, all sides...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy