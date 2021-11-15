ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dope of the Day! Hooray!

By Kim Bonham
Cover picture for the articleThere are plenty of strange things that you could steal from Walmart, but this one is hard to top. Police in New Hampshire have arrested...

Bear climbs tree to gnaw on hunter in deer stand

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (KARE) - A curious black bear roamed below a hunter sitting in a deer stand. It only took seconds for it to climb the tree he was in and have a taste. “It’s not totally uncommon for a bear to go into a tree with a hunter,” said Dalton Roach, adding he caught the whole encounter on camera. “But the fact he actually started gnawing on me and stuff, like that was a little abnormal.”
Federal Agents Enter Home Of Missing Woman Heidi Planck With Guns Drawn

PALMS (CBSLA) – — Investigators have obtained and put out a search warrant on the home of Heidi Planck, the 39 year old mother who has beenmissing for almost two weeks. Federal agents and robbery homicide detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department went into Planck’s home with guns drawn on Friday evening, as the hunt for the missing woman continues. Sources believe that officers were under the impression that they might have been walking into a crime scene.
Man Sentenced To Year In Jail For Stealing Social Security Benefits Meant For His Mother After She Died

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 66-year-old Baltimore man will serve a year in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, after he was sentenced for stealing Social Security benefits intended for his mother, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland. Wardell Lester, Jr. stole nearly $224,000 in monthly benefits payments intended for his mother from September 1997 until January 2018 after he did not notify the Social Security Administration she had died September 1997, according to the statement. He falsely reported he spent the money on her behalf but was required to file annual reports documenting the transactions that used those funds, which were supposed to be spent on housing, food, and personal items, according to the statement. Lester admitted to investigators in January 2019 that he spent the money on drugs and living expenses, as well as falsifying accounting forms. He apologized for the theft but continued to do so until the Social Security Administration terminated the benefits in May 2019.  
Two teenagers found dead in car outside school in North Carolina, police say

Two high school students have been found dead in a car parked outside an elementary school in Hoke County, North Carolina, according to police. Law enforcement found the teenagers on Sunday after receiving reports of a suspicious vehicle at the campus of Don Steed Elementary School, west of Fayetteville in the southern part of the state, WNCN reported. Hoke County Schools confirmed that the students found were Britany Carolina Munoz Ramirez and Ailton Sebastian Tirado-Martinez. They were both in 11th grade at Hoke County High School in Raeford, according to district Superintendent Debra Dowless. Dr Dowless said in a...
Deadly fentanyl found in Ohio same strain that killed actor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation reports undercover detectives uncovered a potent and deadly variety of fentanyl. In 4 kilos of fentanyl recovered, BCI says half tested positive for parafluerofentanyl, also known as p-FF. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says the same drug attributed to the death of actor Michael K. […]
Missing woman featured by 'Dateline' found dead off California road

A missing woman and her dog, who disappeared on a trip to the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, have been found dead in Del Norte County. Courtney Bryan, 33, worked for Patagonia in Reno and was taking time off to grieve the death of her grandfather, Bryan's sister Katana Curven told Dateline. Bryan planned to visit Hunt Hot Springs, about an hour north of Redding. When she didn't check back in with family by Sept. 27, they reported her missing.
Meth, heroin found in apartment with children

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A woman is in jail Thursday after being caught with several drugs in her home with two children inside. Metro Police were called to the apartments at 2131 Elm Hill Pike and discovered a small box containing 34 grams of meth in three small bags, 24.2 grams of heroin in three bags, and $296 cash.
