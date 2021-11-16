ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recall alert: Kraft Heinz Co. recalls Kool-Aid product sold at Costco amid metal, glass concerns

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
Attention, Costco customers: Check your pantries.

The Kraft Heinz Co. has recalled a Kool-Aid drink mix sold at the membership-only big-box retailer, as well as at the San Bernardino, California-based Stater Bros. Markets due to the potential presence of very small pieces of metal and glass.

Customers of both stores were contacted directly over the weekend regarding the recall that affects only Kool-Aid’s Tropical Punch Mix in an 82.5-ounce container sold at Costco and an 8-quart container sold at Stater Bros.

More specifically, the recall affects those tropical punch mix containers with “best by” dates of Aug. 31, 2021, and Sept. 1, 2023.

Per the recall notice, the recall was issued “due to the potential presence of foreign material, specifically very small pieces of metal or glass.” Those materials may have been accidentally introduced to the product during the manufacturing process, the notice stated.

Costco customers may return the recalled product for a full refund, and customers with questions may reach Kraft Heinz by calling (855) 713-9237.

