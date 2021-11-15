Monday Morning Quarterbacks 11-15-21

The college football coaching carousel used to occur in December. No longer. With elite programs like LSU and Southern California – among others – looking for head coaches to replace their current or departed coaches, it’s a good time to be a highly regarded college football coach. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin is in that position. Moreover, Kiffin has shown a willingness to move quickly from one job to the next, so there’s reason to think he could be using Ole Miss as a stepping stone. Most SEC fans are aware that he left Tennessee after just one season in 2009.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO