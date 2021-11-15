Monday Morning Quarterbacks 11-15-21

USC. LSU. Texas Tech. Suddenly, all three jobs are open in what is shaping up to be a wild coaching carousel around the college football scene. Luke Fickell, James Franklin, and now apparently Mike Tomlin are being linked to both USC and LSU for their openings. Cincinnati is having an...
Lane Kiffin has a coaching gig in the SEC that many would kill for, but apparently he is willing to leave it if a certain job becomes vacant. Andy Slater of FOX Sports 640 reported on Thursday that Kiffin would be interested in leaving Ole Miss if he had an opportunity to coach at Miami.
Some Michigan football fans want head coach Jim Harbaugh fired after collapsing down the stretch to little brother Michigan State in East Lansing on Saturday afternoon. Jim Harbaugh’s seat is starting to get really toasty after a disaster of a collapse for the Michigan football team vs. Michigan State on Saturday.
On this Saturday’s edition of College GameDay, ESPN analyst Lee Corso revealed his top four teams in the country. Unsurprisingly, Corso believes Georgia is the best team in college football. He has been saying that for the past few weeks, which makes sense when you see how dominant Kirby Smart’s defense has been.
LSU is expected to pursue several big names for its head coaching vacancy, and one report claims they have already made a mammoth offer to one of the top coaches in the nation. Jake Crain, a former college football coach who used to work for Rivals.com, said on his “The...
There’s no reason for Lane Kiffin to leave Ole Miss right now, but if he’s considering going to a different program, he should have options. Yahoo Sports reporter Dan Wentzel recently reached out to infamous Miami Hurricanes booster Nevin Shapiro for his thoughts on the program’s future. With Manny Diaz on the hot seat, all signs point to the Hurricanes making a major move in the offseason.
Rhett Lathers was a 17-year-old standout football player at Arkansas City High School who was expected to play in the playoffs this weekend. Well, unfortunately, the season has been cut short, because the star football player was killed in a car accident that happened earlier this week. The 17 year...
A new potential leader has emerged to get the highly-coveted USC football job. It has been weeks since the USC football program parted ways with Clay Helton, but the Trojans might have a new favorite to lead them out of the tunnel: Baylor head coach Dave Aranda. Bruce Feldman of...
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Coach Deion Sanders said Jackson State football players "acted like idiots," and he apologized for a postgame celebration that followed the Tigers' latest victory over Southern. Sanders made the apology through a video he posted Sunday night on Instagram. The Tigers beat Southern 21-17 on Saturday...
The Big 12 has issued a public reprimand and suspension for the Texas Tech radio booth announcers following comments made during Saturday’s win over Iowa State. While the specific comments in question were not revealed, the conference said the punishment comes in response to the announcers “questioning the integrity” and “specifically calling out” members of the Big 12 officiating crew. The comments were “well beyond appropriate and permissible behavior” in the eyes of the conference.
Southern University coach Jason Rollins downplayed the post-game melee after the Jaguars' 21-17 loss to Jackson State that marred a well-played game by both teams in front of the largest crowd of the season at A.W. Mumford Stadium. Rollins said he didn’t see the multiple groups of players shoving and...
New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman quarterback Arch Manning has completed all five of his fall unofficial visits, and now, he’s focused on the team’s playoff run. Manning, the No. 1 overall player in the On3 Consensus, tripped to Georgia, Alabama, Texas, Ole Miss, and most recently, Clemson. Each of the schools is vying for the services of the best junior in the country, and each has a different pitch.
Three major candidates have emerged in LSU’s coaching search to replace Ed Orgeron. Lincoln Riley reportedly isn’t in the mix. Jimbo Fisher has been rumored to be one of the Tigers’ top candidates. An LSU source told Matt Jones of KSR he’s at the top of the list. Fisher is...
LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron made sweeping staff changes after a disappointing 2020 season in an effort to get the Tigers back to the top of the SEC West. Orgeron hired new coordinators on both sides of the ball — opting for youthfulness over experience. Coach O hired Daronte...
The college football coaching carousel used to occur in December. No longer. With elite programs like LSU and Southern California – among others – looking for head coaches to replace their current or departed coaches, it’s a good time to be a highly regarded college football coach. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin is in that position. Moreover, Kiffin has shown a willingness to move quickly from one job to the next, so there’s reason to think he could be using Ole Miss as a stepping stone. Most SEC fans are aware that he left Tennessee after just one season in 2009.
Not too long ago, a 33-year-old Lane Kiffin became the youngest FBS coach in the country after accepting the Tennessee head coaching gig, and the offensive mastermind seemed destined to one day claim a national championship. Now in his second season at Ole Miss, Kiffin has turned the program around, leading the Rebels to a No. 10 ranking in the AP poll at 8-2 — but Paul Finebaum thinks Kiffin is far from satisfied in Oxford.
Jackson State freshman quarterback Shedeur Sanders is up for the Walter Payton Award, given to the top player in the FCS.
One of Ohio State’s most promising offensive linemen will officially miss the rest of the year. Former five-star signee Harry Miller, whom most assumed would be a starter for the Buckeyes entering the 2021 season, was ruled out Friday with a lower leg injury, according to a report from Lettermen Row's Austin Ward.
