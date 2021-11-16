Fasteners Etc. Postgame Show 11-15-21

Juwan Howard has left a fast impression at his alma mater, and Michigan officially rewarded its head men’s basketball coach on Tuesday. Howard signed a five-year contract extension with UM yesterday. This locks the former Wolverine in through the 2025-26 season and comes with a “significant” pay increase. After going...
MILWAUKEE — Who’s going to be the closer?. No question was bigger heading into the start of the 2021-22 Illinois basketball season. Ayo Dosunmu and his roughly three years of proving he is that guy in clutch moments is gone, off to a burgeoning start to his NBA career with the Chicago Bulls.
MILWAUKEE — Illinois fumbled its way to 15 first-half turnovers in Monday night’s Gavitt Tipoff Games showdown with Marquette. First-year Golden Eagles’ coach Shaka Smart’s high pressure defense was as advertised. Plenty of havoc. The start of the second half, at least, showed positive ball security growth. Illinois handled Marquette’s...
Illinois might consider writing a thank you note to Michigan for losing at home Tuesday night...
CHAMPAIGN — The early signing period ends Wednesday with one major recruiting iron still in the fire for Illinois men’s basketball. Four-star wing Ty Rodgers is expected to make his decision soon. Whether it will be in time to sign his National Letter of Intent before the Wednesday deadline is to be determined. There’s always the possibility he could commit to one of Illinois, Michigan State, Memphis or Alabama after Wednesday and sign in the spring when the regular period begins April 13.
Scott Beatty and Loren Tate host. Today Coach Bielema tested positive for Covid-19 we carry the press conference. Scott, Loren, and Robert Rosenthal from IlliniBoard.com discuss the situation with Illini Football.
Wednesday brought good news for Illinois basketball with the commitment and signing of four-star wing Ty...
CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood is all about fit when it comes to recruiting and building the Illinois men’s basketball roster. That’s fit both on the court and in the overall program. Ty Rodgers? He fits. And that’s almost not going far enough in saying the 6-foot-7, 210-pound wing is what...
A positive COVID-19 test for Bret Bielema shakes things up for Illinois heading into Saturday's game at Iowa. Will the Illini fare well on the road for a third straight game — this time without their head coach? Matt Daniels and Scott Richey discuss it in this week's Inside Illini Football.
Brian Barnhart and Loren Tate are the Monday Morning Quarterbacks after the Illini win to Arkansas State. Looking forward to Marquette later tonight and Deon Thomas joins in the second hour.
CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema will spend the rest of this week, at least, in isolation in his home basement after testing positive for COVID-19 late Monday night. No trips to his office at the Smith Center. No presence in practice or in-person team meetings. Virtual communication is Bielema’s only option,...
CHAMPAIGN — George McDonald, get ready for your close-up. The Fox Sports 1 cameras will find the former Illini wide receiver and kick returner at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday afternoon in Iowa City, Iowa. Normally, they’d look for Bret Bielema on the Illinois sideline. But the former Iowa defensive lineman...
CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema has tested positive for COVID-19, the Illinois football coach said today. “After developing mild symptoms yesterday, I was tested and unfortunately late Monday night tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19," he said in a statement released this morning. "I’m disappointed that I will not...
ARCOLA — Tanner Thomas didn’t want to wait to make a decision on his athletic future. He’s come to understand that “baseball is starting to become one of those sports where a lot of people commit early, and that’s your time window for certain schools.”. So the Arcola freshman made...
