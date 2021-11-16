Lady Trojans outpace East for road win

The WEM volleyball team defeated NRHEG Thursday, Nov. 4 at New Prague High School to win their 6th straight Sub-Section Championship. The Lady Bucs defeated the Panthers 25-18, 25-15, 23-25, and 27-25 to win the South Sub-Section title. The win advances WEM into the Section 2AA Championship Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m. at St. Peter High School. This is a time change due to their opponent, Southwest Christian of Chaska, having a State Soccer match. Southwest Christian, the No. 1 rated team in Class AA, swept Belle Plaine in the North Sub-Section Champion game. For more on the Sub-Section win and the Section 2A Championship match check out the November 11 edition of the LifeEnterprise.
