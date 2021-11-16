Lady Trojans outpace East for road win

The Carrollton Trojans needed a win at Douglas County to play at home next week. With a minute and a half to go in the game, the Trojans needed a score to get that win. On 4th and 14 on their own 36 with 1:11 to go, MJ Morris threw right to Terrell Carmicheal who threw back to Morris on the left sideline. Morris broke free to the eight. With 49 seconds to go. Kelvin Hill carried for a touchdown from the one-foot line after his first-down attempt on a swing pass came up just short.

CARROLLTON, GA ・ 12 DAYS AGO