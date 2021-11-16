ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Trojans outpace East for road win

By SPORTS WRITER Sam Cowan
Herald Chronicle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe South Middle School Lady Trojans beat the East Lady Panthers 39-29 on the road Monday for their fourth win of the season. The Lady Trojans outscored their opponent in each quarter as they steadily pulled away for a double-digit victory on...

www.heraldchronicle.com

