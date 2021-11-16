ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Sun Communities, Inc. Announces Upsizing And Pricing Of Public Offering Of Common Stock

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

Southfiled, MI, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) - Get Sun Communities, Inc. Report (the "Company"), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns and operates or has an interest in manufactured housing ("MH") communities, recreational vehicle ("RV") resorts and marinas, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3,500,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $185.00 per share in connection with the forward sale agreement described below. As part of this offering, the Company granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 525,000 shares of its common stock. The offering was upsized from 2,750,000 shares to 3,500,000 shares. The offering is expected to close on Thursday, November 18, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company has entered into a forward sale agreement with Citibank, N.A. (the "Forward Purchaser") with respect to 3,500,000 shares of its common stock (and expects to enter into forward sale agreements with respect to an aggregate of 4,025,000 shares if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full). In connection with the forward sale agreement, the Forward Purchaser or its affiliates are expected to borrow and sell to the underwriters an aggregate of 3,500,000 shares of the common stock that will be delivered in this offering (or an aggregate of 4,025,000 shares if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full). Subject to the Company's right to elect cash or net share settlement, which right is subject to certain conditions, the Company intends to deliver, upon physical settlement of such forward sale agreement on one or more dates specified by the Company occurring no later than November 18, 2022, an aggregate of 3,500,000 shares of its common stock (or an aggregate of 4,025,000 shares if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full) to the Forward Purchaser in exchange for cash proceeds per share equal to the applicable forward sale price, which will be the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions, and will be subject to certain adjustments as provided in the forward sale agreement.

The Company will not initially receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of its common stock by the Forward Purchaser or its affiliates in the offering. The Company intends to use the net proceeds, if any, received upon the future settlement of the forward sale agreement to fund a portion of the cash component of the consideration for its previously announced acquisition of Park Holidays UK, to repay borrowings outstanding under its senior credit facility, to fund possible future acquisitions of properties and/or for working capital and general corporate purposes. The consummation of the acquisition is subject to a required regulatory approval. If for any reason the acquisition is not consummated, the Company intends to use the net proceeds, if any, received upon the future settlement of the forward sale agreement to repay borrowings outstanding under its senior credit facility, to fund possible future acquisitions of properties and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Citigroup, RBC Capital Markets, BofA Securities, BMO Capital Markets, and J.P. Morgan are acting as book-running managers for the offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 (Tel: 800-831-9146 or email to: Prospectus@citi.com; by contacting RBC Capital Markets, LLC, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10281-8098; Attention: Equity Syndicate; Phone: 877-822-4089; Email: equityprospectus@rbccm.com; by contacting BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; by contacting BMO Capital Markets Corp., 151 W 42 nd Street, 32nd Floor, New York, NY 10036, Attn: Equity Syndicate Department, Telephone: (800) 414-3627, or by email at bmoprospectus@bmo.com; or by contacting J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204 or by email at prospectuseq_fin@jpmchase.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale is not permitted.

About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2021, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 584 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 155,900 developed sites and nearly 44,900 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 38 states, Canada and Puerto Rico.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains various "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Company intends that such forward-looking statements will be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "will," "may," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "believes," "intends," "should," "plans," "estimates," "approximate," "guidance," and similar expressions in this press release that predict or indicate future events and trends and that do not report historical matters.

These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and related stay-at-home orders, quarantine policies and restrictions on travel, trade and business operations; national, regional and local economic climates; difficulties in the Company's ability to evaluate, finance, complete and integrate acquisitions (including the proposed acquisition of Park Holidays UK described above), developments and expansions successfully; the ability to maintain rental rates and occupancy levels; competitive market forces; the performance of recent acquisitions; changes in market rates of interest; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; the ability of purchasers of manufactured homes and boats to obtain financing; and the level of repossessions by manufactured home and boat lenders. Further details of potential risks that may affect the Company are described in the Company's periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the "Risk Factors" sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to provide public updates, revisions or amendments to any forward-looking statements made herein to reflect changes in the Company's assumptions, expectations of future events, or trends.

For Further Information at the Company:

Karen J. DearingChief Financial Officer(248) 208-2500

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Benzinga

Arco Platform Secures $150M Investment From Dragoneer, General Atlantic

Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ: ARCE) has entered into agreements led by affiliates of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC for a $100 million strategic investment and General Atlantic Partners for a $50 million investment through the purchase of convertible senior notes. Each note will be convertible at the holder's option into Arco's...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

DoubleVerify Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (DV) ("DoubleVerify") today announced the pricing of an underwritten secondary public offering of 8,000,000 shares of common stock by Providence VII U.S. Holdings L.P. ("Providence") and other existing stockholders of DoubleVerify at a price to the public of $31.25 per share. The offering is expected to close on November 22, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,200,000 shares of common stock from Providence and another selling stockholder. DoubleVerify will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares in the offering.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
workboat.com

Eneti's president purchases chunk of company's common stock

Eneti Inc. announced this week that the president of the company, Robert Bugbee, has recently purchased 25,000 common shares of the company at an average price of $8.64 per share in the open market. Eneti Inc. is focused on the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy industry and has invested...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Certara (CERT) Stock: Why The Price Dropped Today

The stock price of Certara Inc (NASDAQ: CERT) fell by over 10% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Certara Inc (NASDAQ: CERT) fell by over 10% pre-market today. Investors are responding negatively to Certara announcing the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 10 million shares of its common stock by certain existing stockholders at a price to the public of $31 per share.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edgewood, NY
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
TheStreet

Grapefruit USA, Inc. Clarifies Sale Of Stock By Company Executives Pursuant To Rule 10b5 Sales Plan

LOS ANGELES and DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Grapefruit USA, Inc. (OTCQB: GPFT) ("Grapefruit" or the "Company"), a premiere California-based cannabis and hemp company, is clarifying the recent sale of stock by company executives. The Company's executives do not take a salary. Several years ago, they elected to be compensated with the Company's common stock. The executives favor equity compensation because it is the ultimate incentive to ensure that their interests are fully aligned with the interests of company shareholders - the success of Grapefruit. This form of compensation is also a deliberate management strategy to preserve company cash flow to ensure that it is invested in those projects that are devoted to growing the Company. The sale of all stock takes place under a blind trust agreement pursuant to the provisions of SEC Rule 10b5-1 ("10b5 Sales Plan"). Under a 10b5 Sales Plan, executives have no control over the details of any stock transaction. All sales are executed by experienced professional stock traders who have been instructed to execute trades in a manner which will minimize price volatility. 10b5 Sales Plans are a common regulatory procedure used by corporate executives, such as Elon Musk, Bill Gates, etc., to sell publicly traded common stock. The 10b5 Sales Plan ensures that all sales of company stock are not based on, or otherwise because of, material nonpublic or "inside" information. The company then discloses the stock transaction to the public, affording full and complete transparency. Company executives are fully invested in the long-term success of Grapefruit and for its loyal shareholder base.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
Benzinga

CEO Of Trinet Group Trades $1.3M In Company Stock

Burton Goldfield, CEO at Trinet Group (NYSE:TNET), made a large buy and sell of company shares on November 17, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Burton Goldfield exercised options to purchase 2,000 Trinet Group shares at a price of $10.98 per share for a total of $21,960 on November 17. They then sold their shares on multiple transactions in the open market. They sold at prices ranging from ($0.00) to $108.44 to raise a total of $1,242,000 from the stock sale.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Tenet Healthcare (THC) Offers Senior Secured Notes of $1.45B

THC - Free Report) recently announced the pricing of senior secured first-lien notes with an aggregate principal amount of $1.45 billion. The notes fetch an interest rate of 4.375% p.a. and are set to mature on Jan 15, 2030. Subject to standard closing and market conditions, the notes offering is anticipated to be completed on Dec 1, 2021.
BUSINESS
theblockcrypto.com

DCG taps debt markets for $600 million through credit facility

Digital Currency Group (DCG) announced Thursday the completion of a $600 million debt capital deal led by private equity firm Eldridge. According to a press release released on November 18, the deal, which provides DCG with a credit facility from which the firm can draw as needed, "enhances DCG’s strategic, operational, and financial capabilities by reducing DCG’s cost of capital and fueling the growth of its investment portfolio and wholly-owned subsidiaries," the company said.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J.p. Morgan
TheStreet

AM Best Comments On Credit Ratings Of Manulife Financial Corporation And Its Subsidiaries Following Reinsurance Agreement Announcement With Venerable Holdings Inc.

AM Best has commented that the Credit Ratings (ratings) of Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) (Toronto, Canada) [NYSE: MFC] and its subsidiaries remain unchanged following the Nov. 15, 2021, announcement that the company has entered into an agreement to reinsure a significant portion —more than 75% —of its legacy U.S. variable annuity (VA) block to Venerable Holdings Inc. The block consists mainly of policies with guaranteed minimum withdrawal benefit riders. The reinsurance deal is expected to close during first-quarter 2022.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Completes Second Securitization Of Vacation Ownership Loans In 2021

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) - Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation Report ("MVW" or the "Company") announced today the completion of its second timeshare receivable securitization of 2021, offered pursuant to Rule 144A and outside the United States in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. $425 million of notes (the "Notes") were issued in the transaction, backed by a pool of approximately $434 million of vacation ownership loans from all of the Company's timeshare brands. The overall weighted average interest rate of the Notes is 1.64 percent and the transaction has a gross advance rate of 98 percent.
TRAVEL
smarteranalyst.com

Gates Reveals Plan to Repurchase $200M Common Stock

Gates Industrial Corporation (GTES) revealed that its Board of Directors has approved a new common stock repurchase program of up to $200 million. The plan comes with an expiration date of December 31, 2022. Gates is a global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. The...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Foreign Currency Exchange#Sun Communities Inc#Southfiled Mi#Reit#Rv#Company#Citibank#The Forward Purchaser
TheStreet

Small Pharma Strengthens Board With Appointment Of Paul Maier As Independent Director

LONDON, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Small Pharma Inc. (TSXV: DMT) (OTCQB: DMTTF) (the " Company" or " Small Pharma"), a neuropharmaceutical company focused on psychedelic-assisted therapies, announces that Mr. Paul Maier has been appointed as a non-executive independent director of the board of directors of the Company (the " Board"). He will hold office as an independent director until the next annual meeting of shareholders, or until his successor has been elected or appointed. Mr. Maier has also been appointed as a member of the Audit Committee and Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee and Chair of the Compensation Committee.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

CI Capital Announces Sale Of Hero Digital

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CI Capital Partners ("CI Capital"), a New York-based private equity firm, announced today that it has sold its portfolio company, Hero Digital ("Hero"), a leading customer experience-led digital transformation company that blends strategic consulting, design, technology, data and performance marketing, to AEA Investors LP ("AEA"), a leading global investment firm. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Hai Closes $6 Million Seed Financing To Launch A Smarter Way To Shower For You And The Planet

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- hai announced today it has raised $6 million in seed fundraising led by Trousdale Ventures as they launch their flagship product - an eco-minded, smart showerhead system designed to ritualize self-care and give consumers the ultimate shower experience. Most technology uses power, hai showers generate it. Using the same principles of hydroelectric dams, hai has built embedded turbines that only require the running water from a shower to generate energy.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
TheStreet

Con Edison Names Timothy Cawley Chairman Of The Board

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Consolidated Edison, Inc. (Con Edison) (ED) - Get Consolidated Edison, Inc. Report today announced that its Board of Directors has elected Tim Cawley, 56, as chairman of the board. Cawley became president and chief executive officer at the beginning of this year after John McAvoy retired. When Cawley was elected president and chief executive officer, the company announced that McAvoy would remain as non-executive chairman of the board for a transition period. McAvoy will continue as a member of the Con Edison board.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

GFL Environmental Inc. Announces Secondary Offering Of 12,658,228 Subordinate Voting Shares By Selling Shareholders

VAUGHAN, ON, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) - Get GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC. Report (TSX: GFL) ("GFL" or the "Company") today announced that certain of its shareholders (the "Selling Shareholders") intend to offer for sale 12,658,228 subordinate voting shares (the "Shares"). GFL will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the Shares (the "Offering"). J.P. Morgan will act as underwriter for the Offering.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (SOI) - Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. Class A Report ("Solaris") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.105 per share of Class A common stock, to be paid on December 17, 2021 to holders of record as of December 7, 2021. A distribution of $0.105 per unit has also been approved for holders of units in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, LLC, which is subject to the same payment and record dates.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
68K+
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy