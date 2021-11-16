ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

DigitalOcean Announces Pricing Of Upsized $1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes Offering

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. ("DigitalOcean") (DOCN) today announced the pricing of its offering of $1.3 billion aggregate principal amount of 0% convertible senior notes due 2026 (the "notes") in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The issuance and sale of the notes are scheduled to settle on November 18, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. DigitalOcean also granted the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, for settlement within a period of 13 days from, and including, the date the notes are first issued, up to an additional $200.0 million aggregate principal amount of notes.

The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of DigitalOcean and will not bear interest and the principal amount will not accrete. The notes will mature on December 1, 2026, unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased by DigitalOcean. Before July 1, 2026, noteholders will have the right to convert their notes only in certain circumstances. From and after July 1, 2026, noteholders may convert their notes at any time at their election until the close of business on the scheduled trading day immediately before the maturity date. DigitalOcean will settle conversions by paying or delivering, as applicable, cash, shares of its common stock or a combination of cash and shares of its common stock, at DigitalOcean's election. The initial conversion rate is 5.6018 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes, which represents an initial conversion price of approximately $178.51 per share of common stock. The initial conversion price represents a premium of 50.0% over the last reported sale price of $119.01 per share of DigitalOcean's common stock on November 15, 2021. The conversion rate and conversion price will be subject to adjustment upon the occurrence of certain events.

The notes will not be redeemable at DigitalOcean's election before December 2, 2024. The notes will be redeemable, in whole or in part (subject to certain limitations), at DigitalOcean's option at any time, and from time to time, on or after December 2, 2024 and on or before the 25th scheduled trading day immediately before the maturity date, at a cash redemption price equal to the principal amount of the notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid special interest and additional interest, if any, to, but excluding, the redemption date, but only if the last reported sale price per share of DigitalOcean's common stock exceeds 130% of the conversion price for a specified period of time.

If a "fundamental change" (as defined in the indenture for the notes) occurs, then, subject to a limited exception, noteholders may require DigitalOcean to repurchase their notes at a cash repurchase price equal to the principal amount of the notes to be repurchased, plus accrued and unpaid special interest and additional interest, if any, to, but excluding, the fundamental change repurchase date.

DigitalOcean estimates that the net proceeds to DigitalOcean from the offering will be approximately $1.27 billion (or approximately $1.46 billion if the initial purchasers fully exercise their option to purchase additional notes), after deducting the initial purchasers' discounts and commissions and our estimated offering expenses.

DigitalOcean expects to use approximately $350.0 million of the net proceeds from the offering to repurchase shares of its common stock concurrently with the pricing of the offering in privately negotiated transactions effected through one of the initial purchasers or its affiliates. DigitalOcean expects to repurchase these shares from purchasers of notes in the offering at a purchase price per share equal to $119.01 (the closing price per share of DigitalOcean's common stock on November 15, 2021). These repurchases could increase (or reduce the size of any decrease in) the market price of DigitalOcean's common stock or the notes. In the case of repurchases effected concurrently with the offering, this activity could have affected the market price of DigitalOcean's common stock prior to, concurrently with or shortly after the pricing of the notes, and could have resulted in a higher effective conversion price for the notes.

DigitalOcean expects to use the remaining net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditures. DigitalOcean may also use a portion of the net proceeds to acquire complementary businesses, services or technologies. However, it does not have agreements or commitments to enter into any acquisitions at this time. These expectations are subject to change.

The offer and sale of the notes and any shares of common stock issuable upon conversion of the notes have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act or any other securities laws, and the notes and any such shares cannot be offered or sold except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and any other applicable securities laws.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, the notes or any shares of common stock issuable upon conversion of the notes, nor will there be any sale of the notes or any such shares, in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, sale or solicitation would be unlawful.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean simplifies cloud computing so developers and businesses can spend more time building software that changes the world. With its mission-critical infrastructure and fully managed offerings, DigitalOcean helps developers, startups and small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) rapidly build, deploy and scale applications to accelerate innovation and increase productivity and agility. DigitalOcean combines the power of simplicity, community, open source, and customer support so customers can spend less time managing their infrastructure and more time building innovative applications that drive business growth.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the completion of the offering, the expected amount and intended use of the net proceeds and the timing or amount of any repurchases of common stock by DigitalOcean and the potential impact of the foregoing or related transactions on the market price of DigitalOcean's common stock or the price of the notes. Forward-looking statements represent DigitalOcean's current expectations regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. Among those risks and uncertainties are market conditions, the satisfaction of the closing conditions related to the offering and risks relating to DigitalOcean's business, including those described under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in DigitalOcean's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2021, filed with the SEC on November 5, 2021, and the future quarterly and current reports that DigitalOcean files with the SEC. DigitalOcean may not consummate the offering described in this press release and, if the offering is consummated, cannot provide any assurances regarding its ability to effectively apply the net proceeds as described above. The forward-looking statements included in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and DigitalOcean does not undertake to update the statements included in this press release for subsequent developments, except as may be required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211115006392/en/

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Arco Platform Secures $150M Investment From Dragoneer, General Atlantic

Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ: ARCE) has entered into agreements led by affiliates of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC for a $100 million strategic investment and General Atlantic Partners for a $50 million investment through the purchase of convertible senior notes. Each note will be convertible at the holder's option into Arco's...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Sweetgreen Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

Sweetgreen, Inc. (sweetgreen) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of Class A common stock at the price to the public of $28 per share. Sweetgreen is offering 13,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock. The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on November 18, 2021 under the symbol "SG" and the offering is expected to close on November 22, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Clover Health Investments, Corp. Announces Pricing Of $300 Million Upsized Public Offering Of Class A Common Stock

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clover Health Investments, Corp. (Nasdaq: CLOV), ("Clover Health"), a technology company committed to improving health equity for seniors, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 52,173,913 shares of its Class A Common Stock at a price of $5.75 per share. In addition, Clover Health has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 7,826,086 additional shares of its Class A Common Stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The aggregate gross proceeds to Clover Health from the offering are expected to be approximately $300 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses and assuming no exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares. All of the shares are being offered by Clover Health. The offering is expected to close on or about November 22, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

DoubleVerify Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (DV) ("DoubleVerify") today announced the pricing of an underwritten secondary public offering of 8,000,000 shares of common stock by Providence VII U.S. Holdings L.P. ("Providence") and other existing stockholders of DoubleVerify at a price to the public of $31.25 per share. The offering is expected to close on November 22, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,200,000 shares of common stock from Providence and another selling stockholder. DoubleVerify will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares in the offering.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Computing#Sec#Digitalocean Holdings
TheStreet

Certara Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Common Stock

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certara, Inc. (Nasdaq: CERT), a global leader in biosimulation, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 10 million shares of its common stock by certain existing stockholders (the "selling stockholders") at a price to the public of $31.00 per share. Additionally, the selling stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1.5 million additional shares of common stock. Certara is not selling any shares and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares in the offering by the selling stockholders. The offering is expected to close on or about November 22, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

Affirm Slips on Plans to Raise $1.25 Billion in Convertible Notes

Investing.com – Affirm stock (NASDAQ: AFRM ) fell nearly 4% Thursday as the company said it will sell $1.25 billion in convertible notes to support its growth plans. Affirm, a buy now, pay later financial company, said the money from the issue could go into working capital, capital spending and associated investments.
STOCKS
TheStreet

AM Best Comments On Credit Ratings Of Manulife Financial Corporation And Its Subsidiaries Following Reinsurance Agreement Announcement With Venerable Holdings Inc.

AM Best has commented that the Credit Ratings (ratings) of Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) (Toronto, Canada) [NYSE: MFC] and its subsidiaries remain unchanged following the Nov. 15, 2021, announcement that the company has entered into an agreement to reinsure a significant portion —more than 75% —of its legacy U.S. variable annuity (VA) block to Venerable Holdings Inc. The block consists mainly of policies with guaranteed minimum withdrawal benefit riders. The reinsurance deal is expected to close during first-quarter 2022.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
TheStreet

Hero Digital Announces Strategic Investment From AEA Investors LP To Expand Its Digital Transformation Capabilities, Service Offerings And Geographic Presence.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hero Digital, a leading digital transformation services company, today announced it has partnered with AEA Investors LP ("AEA"), a leading global investment firm with over $15 billion in assets under management and a 50+ year legacy of partnering with leading middle-market companies to accelerate growth. The partnership will support strategic investments in new digital offerings, next-gen technology capabilities, and geographic expansion powering customer and business experience transformation. The Hero Digital management team will remain in their roles, with CEO David Kilimnik serving on the board of directors.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

CI Capital Announces Sale Of Hero Digital

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CI Capital Partners ("CI Capital"), a New York-based private equity firm, announced today that it has sold its portfolio company, Hero Digital ("Hero"), a leading customer experience-led digital transformation company that blends strategic consulting, design, technology, data and performance marketing, to AEA Investors LP ("AEA"), a leading global investment firm. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi To Speak At Credit Suisse Investor Conference

DALLAS, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi will speak at the Credit Suisse 25th Annual Technology Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 9:30 a.m. Mountain time. Lizardi will field questions from analysts and investors, as well as discuss TI's business outlook and its strategy to address key markets for its analog and embedded processing technologies and how these capabilities position the company for growth.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Announces Completion Of Upsized $253 Million Initial Public Offering

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (the "Company") today announced the closing of its upsized and oversubscribed initial public offering of 25,300,000 units, including 3,300,000 units issued pursuant to the exercise by the underwriters of their over-allotment option in full, at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are listed on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") and began trading under the ticker symbol "LGVCU" on November 11, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants will be exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "LGVC" and "LGVCW," respectively.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. Announces Pricing Of Upsized $240,000,000 Initial Public Offering

HOUSTON, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabors Energy Transition Corp. (the "Company") announced today the pricing of its initial public offering (the "IPO") of 24,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") and trade under the ticker symbol "NETC.U" beginning on November 17, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of the Company's Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of the Company's Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols "NETC" and "NETC.WS," respectively. The IPO is expected to close on November 19, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

NCL Corporation Ltd. Announces Upsizing And Pricing Of $1,000 Million Of Exchangeable Notes

MIAMI, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NCL Corporation Ltd. ("NCLC"), a subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) - Get Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Report ("NCLH"), announced today that it has priced its offering of $1,000 million aggregate principal amount of its 1.125% exchangeable senior notes due 2027 (the "Exchangeable Notes"), which were offered in a private offering that is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The aggregate principal amount of Exchangeable Notes to be issued was increased to $1,000 million from the previously announced $800 million.
GAS PRICE
TheStreet

Postal Realty Trust Announces Pricing Of Follow-On Offering

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (PSTL) - Get Postal Realty Trust, Inc. Class A Report (the "Company"), an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,300 properties leased primarily to the United States Postal Service (the "USPS"), ranging from last mile post offices to larger industrial facilities, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 4,250,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $17.00 per share. As part of the offering, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 637,500 shares of Class A common stock. The offering is expected to close on November 19, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing Of Public Offering

WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 4,027,273 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $13.75 per share and, to certain investors in lieu of common stock, pre-funded warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,272,727 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $13.74 per each pre-funded warrant, which represents the per share public offering price for the common stock less the $0.01 per share exercise price for each such pre-funded warrant. The aggregate gross proceeds from this offering are expected to be approximately $100.3 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by EyePoint. In addition, EyePoint has granted the underwriters an option for a period of 30 days to purchase up to an additional 1,095,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares of common stock and pre-funded warrants are being sold by EyePoint.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MarketWatch

Hertz plans $1.5 billion offering of five-year high-yield bonds

Rental-care company Hertz Global Holdings Inc. said Wednesday it is planning to offer $1.5 billion in five-year high-yield bonds in a private placement. Proceeds will be used along with cash on hand to repurchase all or some of the company's outstanding Series A preferred stock, and for general corporate purposes. The company, which emerged from bankruptcy in July, resumed trading on Nasdaq last week and selling shareholders raised $1.29 billion by selling shares ahead of the relisting. The company did not receive any proceeds from those sales. Shares were up 1.2% premarket.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Tapestry Raises $500M Via Debt Offering

Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR) has announced the pricing of $500 million of 3.050% senior unsecured notes due 2032. The offering is expected to close on December 1, 2021. The company intends to use the offering net proceeds to purchase up to an aggregate of $500 million of its outstanding 4.250% Senior Notes due 2025 and 4.125% Senior Notes due 2027.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing Of Upsized $265 Million Initial Public Offering

ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 26,500,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The listing of the units on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") under the symbol "SUAC.U" commenced on November 16, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of the Company's Class A common stock and one-half of one warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of the Company's Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities constituting the units begin separate trading, we expect that the Class A common stock and warrants will be listed on the NYSE under the symbols "SUAC" and "SUAC.WS," respectively.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Benzinga

SharpLink Gaming Shares Plunge On Raising $10M Via Direct Equity Offering

SharpLink Gaming Ltd (NASDAQ: SBET) has entered into a securities purchase agreement with an institutional investment firm, which is an existing company shareholder. The investor will purchase 1.4 million of the company's ordinary shares at $3.75 per share and pre-funded a warrant to purchase up to 1.25 million ordinary shares at a funding amount of $3.74 per share and an exercise price of $0.01 per share, for gross proceeds of $10 million.
MARKETS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
68K+
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy