ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Snap Inc. - SNAP

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Snap, Inc. ("Snap" or the "Company") (NYSE: SNAP). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Snap and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 21, 2021, Snap reported its third-quarter 2021 earnings, which missed revenue expectations. Snap cited Apple's iPhone privacy changes as the source of disruptions to the Company's advertising business and warned that global supply chain interruptions and labor shortages had reduced the "short-term appetite to generate additional customer demand through advertising."

On this news, Snap's stock price fell $19.97 per share, or nearly 27%, to close at $55.14 per share on October 22, 2021.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

CONTACT: Robert S. WilloughbyPomerantz LLP rswilloughby@pomlaw.com888-476-6529 ext. 7980

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-snap-inc---snap-301423639.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

FARADAY ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Faraday Future Intelligent Electric On Behalf Of Faraday Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. ("Faraday" or the "Company") (FFIE) on behalf of Faraday stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Faraday has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Grapefruit USA, Inc. Clarifies Sale Of Stock By Company Executives Pursuant To Rule 10b5 Sales Plan

LOS ANGELES and DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Grapefruit USA, Inc. (OTCQB: GPFT) ("Grapefruit" or the "Company"), a premiere California-based cannabis and hemp company, is clarifying the recent sale of stock by company executives. The Company's executives do not take a salary. Several years ago, they elected to be compensated with the Company's common stock. The executives favor equity compensation because it is the ultimate incentive to ensure that their interests are fully aligned with the interests of company shareholders - the success of Grapefruit. This form of compensation is also a deliberate management strategy to preserve company cash flow to ensure that it is invested in those projects that are devoted to growing the Company. The sale of all stock takes place under a blind trust agreement pursuant to the provisions of SEC Rule 10b5-1 ("10b5 Sales Plan"). Under a 10b5 Sales Plan, executives have no control over the details of any stock transaction. All sales are executed by experienced professional stock traders who have been instructed to execute trades in a manner which will minimize price volatility. 10b5 Sales Plans are a common regulatory procedure used by corporate executives, such as Elon Musk, Bill Gates, etc., to sell publicly traded common stock. The 10b5 Sales Plan ensures that all sales of company stock are not based on, or otherwise because of, material nonpublic or "inside" information. The company then discloses the stock transaction to the public, affording full and complete transparency. Company executives are fully invested in the long-term success of Grapefruit and for its loyal shareholder base.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
TheStreet

Dicerna Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Sale Of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - DRNA

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DRNA) - Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Report to Novo Nordisk for $38.25 per share in cash is fair to Dicerna shareholders. Halper Sadeh encourages Dicerna shareholders to click here to learn more...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SLI INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Standard Lithium Ltd. Investors With Losses To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - SLI

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) resulting from allegations that Standard Lithium may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If you purchased Standard Lithium securities...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
TheStreet

ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages InnovAge Holding Corp. Investors With Losses To Secure Counsel Before Important December 13 Deadline In Securities Class Action - INNV

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with InnovAge's March 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO" or "Offering") of the important December 13, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi To Speak At Credit Suisse Investor Conference

DALLAS, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi will speak at the Credit Suisse 25th Annual Technology Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 9:30 a.m. Mountain time. Lizardi will field questions from analysts and investors, as well as discuss TI's business outlook and its strategy to address key markets for its analog and embedded processing technologies and how these capabilities position the company for growth.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. F/k/a Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. Investors With Losses To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - FFIE, PSAC

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. f/k/a Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: FFIE, PSAC) resulting from allegations that Faraday Future may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snap Inc#Securities Fraud#Investors#Pomerantz Law Firm#The Company Rrb#Company
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Lightspeed Commerce Inc. ("Lightspeed" or the "Company") (LSPD) securities between September 11, 2020 and September 28, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Lightspeed investors have until January 18, 2022 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors Of A Class Action Lawsuit Against Novavax, Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Novavax, Inc. ("Novavax" or "the Company") (NVAX) - Get Novavax, Inc. Report for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Peloton Interactive, Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Peloton Interactive, Inc. ("Peloton" or "the Company") (PTON) - Get Peloton Interactive, Inc. Class A Report for violations of the securities laws. The investigation focuses on whether the Company...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
AFP

JP Morgan sues Tesla for $162 mn over share warrants

JP Morgan Chase has sued Tesla for $162 million over a stock warrants contract, accusing the company of "flagrantly" ignoring its obligation to pay the investment bank after the electric carmaker's shares soared. JP Morgan said it demanded the due shares or cash, "but Tesla has flagrantly ignored its clear contractual obligation to pay JP Morgan in full."
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ZEV; ZEV.WS Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Lightning EMotors, Inc. F/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. Shareholders Of Class Action And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Lightning eMotors, Inc. ("Lightning eMotors" or the "Company") f/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. ("GigCapital3") (NYSE: ZEV; ZEV.WS) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Lightning eMotors securities between May 7, 2021 and August 16, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/zev.
BUSINESS
The Press

ALF INVESTOR ALERT: Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Encourages Alfi, Inc. (ALF) Investors to Contact Firm's Attorneys, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALF) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. The firm is investigating possible securities law violations and certain investors may have valuable claims. Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/ALF. Contact An Attorney Now: ALF@hbsslaw.com. 844-916-0895. Alfi, Inc. (ALF) Investigation:
ECONOMY
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders With Losses On Their Investment In Hyzon Motors Inc. F/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadline - HYZN; HYZNW

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Hyzon Motors Inc. f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation ("Hyzon" or the "Company") (HYZN) (NASDAQ: HYZNW) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of New York, and docketed under 21-cv-06636, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired the publicly traded securities of Hyzon between February 9, 2021 and September 27, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff seeks to recover compensable damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.
LAW
TheStreet

AM Best Comments On Credit Ratings Of Manulife Financial Corporation And Its Subsidiaries Following Reinsurance Agreement Announcement With Venerable Holdings Inc.

AM Best has commented that the Credit Ratings (ratings) of Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) (Toronto, Canada) [NYSE: MFC] and its subsidiaries remain unchanged following the Nov. 15, 2021, announcement that the company has entered into an agreement to reinsure a significant portion —more than 75% —of its legacy U.S. variable annuity (VA) block to Venerable Holdings Inc. The block consists mainly of policies with guaranteed minimum withdrawal benefit riders. The reinsurance deal is expected to close during first-quarter 2022.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

GFL Environmental Inc. Announces Secondary Offering Of 12,658,228 Subordinate Voting Shares By Selling Shareholders

VAUGHAN, ON, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) - Get GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC. Report (TSX: GFL) ("GFL" or the "Company") today announced that certain of its shareholders (the "Selling Shareholders") intend to offer for sale 12,658,228 subordinate voting shares (the "Shares"). GFL will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the Shares (the "Offering"). J.P. Morgan will act as underwriter for the Offering.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
68K+
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy