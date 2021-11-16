ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

‘Everyone’s helping each other’: Maple Ridge woman trapped on Hwy. 7 due to mudslide

By Priyanka Ketkar
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Tammy Berry, a Pitt Meadows resident, reached home Sunday, she realized how lucky she had been to have made it just in time before the mudslide that has now trapped some of her friends and acquaintances on Hwy. 7. “I left Princeton in the afternoon yesterday; when I...

eturbonews.com

Up to 100 people feared trapped in Canadian mudslides

Emergency rescue officials said that there were close to 50 vehicles trapped between two debris fields on the highway, with approximately two to three people in each. The landslides in Canada’s British Columbia followed more than a day of torrential rainfall. Search and rescue crews were still trying to assess...
CBS Denver

Highway 285 Closed In Both Directions Due To Deadly Multi-Vehicle Crash

BAILEY, Colo. (CBS4)– Highway 285 was closed in both directions due to a multi-vehicle crash that ended with two people dead and two others rushed to the hospital. The highway was closed in both directions at mile marker 225 just after 3 p.m. Thursday. (credit: CBS) Drivers are urged to take an alternate route and expect delays. #US285 (Hampden Ave) southbound: Road closed due to a crash at County Road 43A. US-285 at mile point 225 southbound is closed due to a crash. Expect delays and seek alternate route. https://t.co/LgxDGtNJq7 — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) November 18, 2021 Before the crash, Colorado State Patrol began receiving reports of a small grey vehicle driving recklessly through school zones and crossing the double yellow lines. Units were dispatched to the area but that’s when a head-on collision occurred between the grey vehicle and a white Ford. The two people inside the grey vehicle that was driving recklessly were deceased on scene. Two people inside the white Ford were rushed to the hospital. The grey vehicle does not have any license plates. There is no estimate on when the road will reopen.
The Guardian

‘It hits you hard’: shock as bodies of Pike River miners found 11 years after New Zealand disaster

The remains of some of the men killed in the Pike River mine disaster, one of New Zealand’s worst mining disasters, have been found more than a decade after the explosion. The blast in November 2010 killed 29 workers, and many of the families have been fighting to have the remains of their loved ones found ever since. The mining tragedy – New Zealand’s worst in 100 years – resonated around the world: among the men who died were 24 New Zealanders, two Australians, two British citizens and one South African.
thefreepress.ca

UPDATE: 3 separate slides close Coquihalla, Highway 1 and 7

Four separate slides continue to close the Coquihalla, Hwy. 1 and Hwy. 7, just-north east of the Lower Mainland. The Coquihalla is closed in both directions between Hope and Merritt, with the mudslide that caused the closure between Exit 202 and Exit 217, about eight kilometres south of the Great Bear Rainshed.
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Family who covered their home in Christmas lights for over 20 years have festive display banned by council over 'slippery grass' health and safety fears

A family has been banned from putting up Christmas lights on their own home after a housing officer warned them over health and safety fears about 'slippery grass'. For over 20 years, Roger Clifford has put on a glowing display in the village of Feock, Cornwall that has brought festive cheer to visitors from across the country who have come to visit.
RELATIONSHIPS
CBS Sacramento

Family Of Four Involved In Highway 99 Shooting

LODI (CBS13) – The California Highway Patrol is investigating an accident in Lodi that was likely caused by gunfire along Hwy. 99 on Sunday. The crash was nearly fatal and investigators still don’t know who may have pulled the trigger. “The mom and kids came out first pretty quick but the dad. It wasn’t looking that good for him,” said Dylan Biegler who heard the shots ring out on Sunday. “I was just in my room…and I just hear six gunshots and someone drive off and then you hear a loud bang,” he said. Biegler says he wasn’t sure where they were coming from and...
LODI, CA
thefreepress.ca

105 containers that fell from cargo ship near B.C. believed to have sunk: coast guard

The Canadian Coast Guard says it believes that many, if not all, of the 105 missing containers that fell into the sea from a cargo ship off Victoria in late October have sunk. The containers were tossed from the MV Zim Kingston during a storm near the entrance to the Juan de Fuca Strait around the same time a fire broke out on the vessel.
ACCIDENTS
SFGate

'This behavior is not typical': Tahoe bear walks into 7-Eleven

Maybe it wanted a Klondike Bar. A large bear opened the door of a 7-Eleven store in Tahoe's Olympic Valley near Palisades resort with his paw this week and casually walked into the store, putting his two front legs up on a freezer at the door. @fmunna83pk Last night enter...
ANIMALS
CBS Philly

2 People Rescued After Tractor-Trailer Crashes Into Berks County Home

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A tractor-trailer slammed into the side of a home in Berks County Monday night. Chopper 3 was over the scene at Church Road and Kutztown Road in Maxatawny Township. State police say both the driver of the semi and one person inside the home have been rescued. Their conditions are not known at this time. It is still unclear how the tractor-trailer ended up crashing into the house.
BERKS COUNTY, PA

