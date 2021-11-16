ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. - HOLI

By PR Newswire
 2 days ago

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. ("Hollysys" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HOLI). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Hollysys and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 2, 2021, Hollysys filed a notice with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission stating that the Company could not timely file its annual report for the period ended June 30, 2021 because of a "delay in collecting supporting documents and information." Hollysys also disclosed that it had replaced Ernst & Young Hua Ming LLP as its independent auditor.

On this news, Hollysys's stock price fell $5.69 per share, or 29%, to close at $13.70 per share on November 3, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT: Robert S. WilloughbyPomerantz LLP rswilloughby@pomlaw.com888-476-6529 ext. 7980

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-hollysys-automation-technologies-ltd---holi-301423648.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

