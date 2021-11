Did you know that since Season 3, the team that won the first set of the Worlds finals became champions that year? SK Telecom T1 was the first team to be a part of this trend, when they took a 3-0 victory against Royal Club in the 2013 Worlds finals. Since then, the team that won game 1 of their series have all become World Champions, and this year was no different. EDward Gaming won game 1, lost game 2 & 3, then proceeded to win game 4 & 5 for their championship victory this year over DWG KIA.

WORLD ・ 4 DAYS AGO