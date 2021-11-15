ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

3 Teams That Could Give Sam Darnold His Next Chance In 2022

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAny way you slice it, 2021 was going to be an enormous year in the career of NFL quarterback Sam Darnold. After being selected with the third overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Darnold has had a turbulent career with the New York Jets and now Carolina Panthers....

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Announces Significant Contract Decision

Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
NFL
On3.com

Former Packers quarterback signs on to Indianapolis practice squad

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley signed on to the Indianapolis Colts practice squad on Monday. Hundley has been moved on and off the active squad with the Colts this season, as they deal with an evolving quarterback situation. The UCLA product was drafted by the Packers in the...
NFL
On3.com

Green Bay Packers running back lost for the season

The Green Bay Packers received some terrible news on Friday morning. Running back Kylin Hill is out for the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals. The gruesome injury happened on a kickoff return collision with running back Jonathan Ward, and both players were carted off the field.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Adam Schefter
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers’ Fiancee, Shailene Woodley, Is Now Trending

Aaron Rodgers has been trending on social media all Wednesday, as the Green Bay Packers quarterback is out for Sunday’s game. It’s since been revealed that the superstar quarterback has not been vaccinated, despite telling reporters he was “immunized.”. “There’s guys on the team that haven’t been vaccinated and it’s...
NFL
The Big Lead

Robby Anderson Yelled at Sam Darnold on Sidelines

The Sam Darnold era might be over in Carolina. The Panthers quarterback was really struggling on Sunday, throwing three interceptions against the New England Patriots. Darnold couldn't get the offense moving and continually threw into terrible windows. Wide receiver Robby Anderson had clearly had enough after Darnold's third pick and yelled at his quarterback on the sideline.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Aaron Rodgers News

Green Bay Packers fans are pretty worried about Aaron Rodgers right now. Rodgers returned to the lineup last Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, but was pretty rusty. He threw for 292 yards, but without a touchdown and with one pick in a 17-0 Packers win. The Packers removed Rodgers from...
NFL
The Spun

Everyone Has The Same Message For Sam Darnold Today

The first three games of the 2021 NFL season were extremely kind to quarterback Sam Darnold and the Carolina Panthers. Carolina started the season 3-0 and Darnold looked like a darkhorse MVP candidate. Over the past few games, though, nothing has gone right for the Panthers and the former No. 3 overall pick.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Dolphins#Chiefs#American Football#Nfl Draft#Usc
FanSided

Packers: Did David Bakhtiari suffer setback to knee injury?

Green Bay Packers fans have been waiting patiently for the return of All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari, knowing his importance to this team. However, Bakhtiari has now missed three straight practices, leading many to question whether there has been any setback on his recovery from a torn ACL. Prior to this, he had been practicing regularly.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Matt Rhule not committing to Sam Darnold after ugly loss

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule has staunchly supported quarterback Sam Darnold all season, but that support may be eroding. Rhule was noticeably non-committal Sunday when asked if he believes Darnold is the quarterback that gives the Panthers the best chance to win. Rhule said he had to “watch the tape” and praised Darnold’s preparation and toughness, but admitted he needed to see better decisions.
NFL
CBS Boston

Julian Edelman Got In On The Fun Of Mocking Sam Darnold During Patriots-Panthers

BOSTON (CBS) — Seemingly everybody in New England had their fingers on the button, ready to hit send on a GIF or a joke about ghosts as soon as Sam Darnold threw a pick against the Patriots on Sunday. Included in that group? None other than Julian Edelman. The retired Patriots receiver may be a full-fledged television analyst these days, but less than a year removed from his playing career, he hasn’t quite shaken everything about him that made him such a feisty competitor. Part of that involves some celebrating when Sam Darnold makes a goof or two against the Patriots. Sure enough, at 3:23 p.m. on Sunday, just after Darnold threw his third interception of the game, Edelman couldn’t help himself: …. pic.twitter.com/baNfuTkMLz — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) November 7, 2021 The ghost tweet, of course, references Darnold’s admission while mic’d up against the Patriots in 2019 that he was “seeing ghosts.” Darnold is now 0-4 in his four starts against the Patriots, with one touchdown pass and nine interceptions. It’s historically bad, and with the possibility that Darnold never starts another game vs. the Patriots, everyone on Twitter made sure to shoot out as many ghost tweets as possible on Sunday afternoon.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Christian McCaffrey Active For Panthers, Sam Darnold Starting At QB Vs. Patriots

BOSTON (CBS) — The Carolina Panthers have their top offensive weapon available on Sunday against the Patriots. They also have their top quarterback. The Panthers activated running back Christian McCaffrey from injured reserve on Saturday, making him eligible to play on Sunday if the team deemed him healthy and ready to go. Sure enough, the Panthers determined McCaffrey is healthy enough to play, as he was not on the team’s inactive list. McCaffrey has been out since Week 3 with a hamstring injury. He had been practicing this week, but his activation on Saturday at least indicates that he has a good chance...
NFL
FanSided

Sam Darnold is so bad his own teammates are screaming at him (Video)

It turns out, Sam Darnold might just be bad. After a three-interception day against the New England Patriots, Robby Anderson had enough. Bill Belichick has had Darnold’s number since his days as a New York Jet, and that wasn’t going to change as the Patriots took on the Panthers Sunday afternoon.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers’ Estranged Dad Breaks His Silence

Aaron Rodgers’ estranged father has weighed in on the situation involving the Green Bay Packers star quarterback. The Packers quarterback made his return to the field on Sunday, after missing a game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers, who previously told the media that he had been “immunized,” was actually not vaccinated.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers QB Sam Darnold remains limited in Thursday practice

Thursday didn’t see much change across the board for the Carolina Panthers. That board, of course, includes the very uncertain statuses of quarterback Sam Darnold and running back Christian McCaffrey. Darnold, who exited Week 8’s win against the Atlanta Falcons with a concussion, remained limited in his activity during today’s...
NFL
Cat Scratch Reader

Sam Darnold listed as questionable for Panthers vs Patriots

Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game between the Panthers and Patriots. Darnold will have to clear the concussion protocol before being cleared to play.
NFL
On3.com

Carolina Panthers update injury status of Sam Darnold

The Carolina Panthers could very well be without their starting quarterback on Saturday against the New England Patriots, as Sam Darnold is still fighting to recover from a scary injury. The Panthers updated their injury report following Wednesday’s practice, and Darnold was again listed as a limited participant; the official...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sam Darnold is seeing ghosts again

Back in 2019 in a game against the New England Patriots, then-Jets quarterback Sam Darnold was caught in a moment of self-reflection on the sideline after throwing an interception, commenting that he was “seeing ghosts” on the field. Darnold is wearing a different uniform these days, but the Patriots are...
NFL
atlantanews.net

Sam Darnold ready to return to action

CHARLOTTE - Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold cleared the concussion protocol Saturday, and he's cleared to play today. Darnold worked out pre-game, and he's expected to start at quarterback for the Panthers today against the Patriots. He was listed as questionable on the injury report with a right shoulder issue, after...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy