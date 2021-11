Evil Geniuses announced on Monday that they have parted ways with Italian Mid Laner Daniel "Jiizuke" di Mauro. Jizzuke played for EG throughout the 2020 and 2021 seasons, during which time he proved to be one of the best-rated Mid Laners in the LEC. He was the first Italian player to even enter the LEC, debuting in the Spring of 2018 as part of Team Vitality's roster in the EU LCS. Following his debut, he ended up winning Rookie of the Split for his performance during the EU LCS 2018 Spring Split.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO