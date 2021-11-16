Devour Incredible Homemade Cookie Creations At Cathy’s Cookie Kitchen In New York
To quote the wise sage Cookie Monster, “Early bird gets the worm, but cookie tastes better than worm. So me sleep in.” If that sounds like good life advice to you, you’ll probably want to stop by Cathy’s Cookie Kitchen. This delicious little bakery in Syracuse produces some of the best cookies in New York. They use only the best organic, all-natural ingredients, and the love and care taken with each batch shines through in every cookie. Whether you have a craving for just one, want to indulge with a dozen, or chow down on a decadent cookie cake, stop on by and eat up!
Comments / 0