Radio broadcaster Dave Mishkin recaps Tampa Bay's 4-1 win over the Isles on Monday. This was the Lightning's third straight game against one of their playoff opponents from the 2021 postseason. Similar to the previous two contests against Carolina and Florida, this was an intense, physical battle. There were multiple fights in the game, including one between Pat Maroon and Zdeno Chara right off the opening face-off.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO