THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The addition of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. came together quickly Thursday, with a little help from his future teammates. "What time he sign? 12? Probably like 10:48," Woods said after practice, when asked about that recruitment process. "Just talking with him, just heard it was real. (Cornerback) Jalen (Ramsey) got him on the line, was able to talk to him, exchanged numbers, talked to him again, and I was heading out to practice, the news broke. So, short process."

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO