Smelling smoke in the air? A tamarisk tree fire in Indio expected to burn for several days

Firefighters are working to fully contain a fire that engulfed several tamarisk trees in the city of Indio Monday evening.

The fire was first reported at approximately 6:12 p.m. near the area of Avenue 42 and Clinton Street. Several viewers called the newsroom reporting a large flame around the area.

Brian White, a division chief with Cal Fire Riverside said the fire is expected to burn for several days, possibly three to five, as it is very deep-seated and water is limited.

Battalion Chief with Cal Fire Riverside, Jorge Segura, said one of the main reasons the burn will last for multiple days is because tamarisk trees burn very hot and are dense.

"So there's a bunch of dead trees and some really big diameter trees, maybe about up to 46 inches in diameter. And there's a lot of tree slashed in there. It's up to about eight to 12 feet deep in trees slash and it's just hard to access," said Segura. "These are pretty hardy trees, they do really well out here in the desert. So their water table is really high. So they're pretty hardy and once they catch fire- it's a challenge to put them out. "

As of 10:00 p. m., the fire was 800 feet long burning in some deep-seated tamarisk and slash. Cal Fire said it won't expand any further and is contained.

We are working to gather more information on a possible cause.

