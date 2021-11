Wannable, guess what? According to a Nov. 3 report by JTBC News, Wanna One will reunite ahead of the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards. I know reunion rumors have been floating around the internet since last year, but this time, they may actually be coming true. Why? Following the report, Wanna One’s agency, CJ E&M, released a statement discussing the possibility of a reunion, and what they had to say basically confirmed the group is planning something big. So, is it really going to happen? These tweets about Wanna One's reported reunion definitely think so.

